Disney+ is Going Vertical — Vertical Videos Coming to the Streamer
Disney says "everything is on the table" in terms of what types of content we could see with this expansion.
Normally, we're reporting on Disney Parks construction projects "going vertical" — but, in this case, it's Disney+!
What's Happening:
- Today, Disney held its sixth annual Tech and Data Showcase adjacent to the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas.
- As Deadline reports, among the advertiser-centric announcements being made is that vertical video offerings will be coming to Disney+.
- The expansion is expected to arrive later this year.
- This feature is inspired by the "Verts" section of the updated ESPN app.
- That offering has proven popular. In fact, during a fireside chat with Disney Global Advertising President Rita Ferro, moderator Tim Sims noted his affinity for Verts.
- The announcement noted that Disney would "look to evolve the experience over time" but that the intent was to "explore its use in a variety of ways across categories, and content types, for a personalized and dynamic feed. That will include expanding across news and entertainment, turning Disney+ into a must-visit daily destination.”
- As for what types of vertical content will be offered, Erin Teague (EVP of Product Management for Disney Entertainment and ESPN) told Deadline that "everything’s on the table."
- This means that vertical videos could be original short-form content, reformatted versions of longer-form content, or even social content.
- Of course, this isn't the first we've heard about different types of content coming to Disney+.
- Last month, Disney made a deal with OpenAI that will not only bring Disney characters to the Sora app but will eventually result in curated user-generated Sora content being available on Disney's streaming service.
- Even before that, Iger teased the addition of AI short-form UGC during an earnings call.