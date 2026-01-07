Rita Ferro Teases Latest Disney Ad Tech Developments Ahead of Big Showcase at CES

The 2026 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) is now underway in Las Vegas, Nevada. In concert with the convention, The Walt Disney Company is preparing for its sixth annual Global Tech & Data Showcase. That event is set for tomorrow — so, ahead of that, Disney's President of Global Advertising Rita Ferro sat down with Tim Sims to not only tease tomorrow's presentation but also discuss the current state of Disney's advertising offerings.

In this "fireside chat" (which streamed on LinkedIn but was hosted in The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan), Ferro first and foremost emphasized the premium content and world-class storytelling that only Disney can offer. On top of that, though, she noted that live content has been a huge point of focus for the company as well as the advertising brands they partner with. While "sports" may be the first thing that comes to mind when you think "live," it extends to other entertainment offerings as well. For example, next January is set to be a big one for Disney as they'll air Bowl games and the college football championships, followed by the Grammys and Oscars — all within a few weeks.

Speaking of college football, though, highlighting how Disney ad tech essentially democratizes advertising opportunity, she mentioned how smaller businesses that might not have a huge ad budget can still showcase their brands locally or regionally during college football games or other high-profile events. This is something that wouldn't have been possible just a few years ago. However, this is the result of Disney's goal to expand its automated advertising platforms. In fact, Ferro noted that the company is on track to reach its goal of being 75% automated by 2027.

Something else that Ferro highlighted is Disney's ability to build a better profile of its customers. As Ferro pointed out, they might have a viewer who's a football fan but who is also a fan of Hulu's The Bear and the Moana franchise. Yet, Disney is also aware that these same people may be feeling and thinking differently depending on which environment they're in. Ferro teased that we can see more about how such a viewer might show up three different ways in their data during tomorrow's presentation.

Of course, with this being CES in 2026, "the world's most popular two letters" (as Sims put it) made an appearance: AI. First, Ferro stated that the company has already employed AI and machine learning in its ad stack for years. But, of course, they are expanding its usage to power great optimization and dynamic advertising. Ferro also had an interesting quote regarding AI as it related to creatives, stating, "We know that storytelling and the incredible storytellers that we have, bar none, that imagination can't be replicated with AI. However, AI does enhance their incredible storytelling and make their stories more powerful."

From this chat, it was abundantly clear that Disney has invested heavily in its advertising tech and takes the initiative seriously. That even led Ferro to note, "We are as much a technology company as we are a storytelling company." This investment is proving to be a win not only for Disney but for brands both large and small, as they have the ability to reach the right people alongside Disney's vast library of content.

And this is just the beginning! Stay tuned for the latest from the sixth annual Disney Global Tech & Data Showcase, taking place January 7th, 2026.












