ESPN Wins Eight Awards During the 45th Annual Sports Emmy Awards

ESPN captured eight Sports Emmy Awards as the National Academy of Television and Sciences honored the best in sports media during the 45th Annual Sports Emmy Awards ceremony on Tuesday night.

ESPN has now won 254 Sports Emmy Awards in 37 years of eligibility.

David Roberts (ESPN head of event & studio production) and Renata Sedzimir (ESPN senior concept artist) were also named to the NATAS Silver Circle honor society, the inaugural Sports Emmy’s class, and recognized as part of the ceremony.

Members are honored for their distinguished service within the television industry, setting standards for achievement, mentoring, leadership and professional accolades.

They represent the best and brightest in the industry.

ESPN received nods in a wide range of categories, reflecting its commitment to innovative excellence and quality programming.

Wins were received across a variety of properties, including the NFL, college football, NBA and boxing.

The innovative Toy Story Funday Football on ESPN+ and Disney+

For the third consecutive year, ESPN won in the Outstanding Live Series category for its Monday Night Football productions, this year with Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli. This marks ESPN’s eighth win in the category.

In addition, ESPN’s NFL Draft coverage received the award for Outstanding Technical Team – Studio, ESPN’s eighth win – and second for the NFL Draft – in this category.

ESPN’s College GameDay took home its ninth Sports Emmy in the Outstanding Studio Show – Weekly category. This marks the show’s 14th Sports Emmy win overall. College GameDay finished its 37th season in 2023 and its 30th originating from game sites.

ESPN’s Mike Breen was also recognized as Outstanding Personality/Play-by-Play for the third consecutive year.

ESPN’s Winners at the 45th Annual Sports Emmy Awards:

Studio or Production Design/Art Direction: Toy Story Funday Football (Disney+, ESPN+)

(Disney+, ESPN+) George Wensel Technical Achievement Award: Toy Story Funday Football – DragonFly Tech (Disney+, ESPN+)

– DragonFly Tech (Disney+, ESPN+) Graphic Design – Event/Show: Toy Story Funday Football (Disney+, ESPN+)

(Disney+, ESPN+) Live Series: Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli (ESPN2)

(ESPN2) Technical Team Studio: NFL Draft (ESPN, ABC

Personality/Play-by-Play: Mike Breen (ABC)

Studio Show – Weekly: College GameDay (ESPN)

Promotional Announcement: Top Rank on ESPN – Battle of the Baddest | Rumble (ESPN, ESPN+)