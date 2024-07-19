Hulu Shares First Look and Premiere Date for Season 2 of “Tell Me Lies”

Hulu has shared some first look images from the second season of Tell Me Lies, which is set to premiere on September 4th.

What’s Happening:

Season 2 of Tell Me Lies picks up as Lucy Albright (Grace Van Patten) and Stephen DeMarco (Jackson White) return to college, not speaking after their dramatic breakup at the start of the summer. Yet while very much at odds, they find themselves in a new version of their addictive dynamic – which is as infuriating as it is inescapable. Meanwhile, the story expands deeper into the lives of Lucy and Stephen’s friend group, as the fallout from Season One impacts all of their lives in unexpected ways.

The cast of season 2 includes Grace Van Patten, Jackson White, Cat Missal, Spencer House, Sonia Mena, Branden Cook, Alicia Crowder, and Tom Ellis.

Thomas Doherty features as a recurring guest star.

Meaghan Oppenheimer serves as executive producer & showrunner. Adapted from Carola Lovering’s novel of the same name, Lovering serves as a consulting producer.

The eight episode second season premieres with two episodes on September 4th, 2024.