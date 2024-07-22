First Social Reactions to Marvel’s “Deadpool & Wolverine”

Deadpool & Wolverine had its world premiere in New York City tonight. While the movie doesn’t arrive in theatres until Friday, first reactions to the film have begun pouring in. The antihero’s first entry into the MCU is receiving unwaveringly positive reviews. Let’s checkout what first viewers are saying about the new film!
The R-Rated movie, which promises to be raunchy and gorey, is pleasing fans. While it might not go as far as some viewers would like, the film embraced Deadpool’s spicy sense of humor while honoring its identity as a Marvel Cinematic Universe film.
After some disappointing releases from the super hero studio, Deadpool & Wolverine is proving that Marvel still has plenty to show off.
Brandon Davis describes the film as a “bombastic Marvel wet dream.” With plenty of praise for the film’s over-the-top action, violence, and humor, stars Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds have proven their on-screen chemistry is a match for any of Marvel’s supervillains.
Maggie Lovitt praised the film’s ability to “shock” viewers out of superhero fatigue.
According to the Hollywood Handle, the film meets every expectation. They also highlight Hugh Jackman’s performance and the ability to maintain the tone from previous non-MCU entries.
Looking past the superhero hijinks, Cryptic4kQual highlights the film's heart, stating “It dives into themes of revenge, loss, moral ambiguity, and family, all while being packed with delightful cameos.”
Describing the film as a “4-star movie,” MisterD80 was shocked at how much he enjoyed the third entry into the Deadpool series. He continued to predict that the movie will provide a streaming boost for Madonna’s “Like A Prayer.”
Brandon Pope TV wondered “how did they let THAT fly?” while experiencing the new Marvel movie. Highlighting the film’s nostalgia factor and Hugh Jackman’s performance, he is already planning to see the film again.
Christopher A. Padilla described the film as a “One of a Kind Experience.”
Rating the movie a 9.5/10, MHPA highlights the film’s ability to go beyond jokes and “multiversal madness” with an incredibly moving story.
As more reactions flood the internet, it is clear that Marvel has a huge hit on their hands. Deadpool & Wolverine officially hits theatres this Friday, July 26th.
