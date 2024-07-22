First Social Reactions to Marvel’s “Deadpool & Wolverine”

Deadpool & Wolverine had its world premiere in New York City tonight. While the movie doesn’t arrive in theatres until Friday, first reactions to the film have begun pouring in. The antihero’s first entry into the MCU is receiving unwaveringly positive reviews. Let’s checkout what first viewers are saying about the new film!

The R-Rated movie, which promises to be raunchy and gorey, is pleasing fans. While it might not go as far as some viewers would like, the film embraced Deadpool’s spicy sense of humor while honoring its identity as a Marvel Cinematic Universe film.

#DeadpoolAndWolverine is one amazing F-Bomb, Slice and Dice, good nasty Multiverse Madness. Pushing Disney's limits (could go further imo) while being Sassy, poking fun and owning a good story and flow overall. The Duo shined the most (of course) but Every-single(s)-other-person… pic.twitter.com/7JBJ1BNhmL — Kenny @Disney+ (@iKenny_J) July 23, 2024

After some disappointing releases from the super hero studio, Deadpool & Wolverine is proving that Marvel still has plenty to show off.

#DeadpoolAndWolverine is the best Marvel movie in recent years. It’s a thrilling adventure around the multiverse and packed with surprising cameos (be prepared!). Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds are made for each other. The chemistry between the two is superb. Laughed and cried. pic.twitter.com/EGqkEfNlfH — Luan (@luandosfilmes) July 23, 2024

Brandon Davis describes the film as a “bombastic Marvel wet dream.” With plenty of praise for the film’s over-the-top action, violence, and humor, stars Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds have proven their on-screen chemistry is a match for any of Marvel’s supervillains.

Deadpool & Wolverine is an insane, bombastic Marvel wet dream.



Plenty of surprises but with epic action, excessive violence, and relentless humor (most of which landed for me).



Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds overdelivered. It’s a lot to process. I had a blast. pic.twitter.com/hcxDdW8CNc — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) July 23, 2024

Maggie Lovitt praised the film’s ability to “shock” viewers out of superhero fatigue.

#DeadpoolAndWolverine is THE superhero nostalgia fest you’ve been waiting for. If you’ve been suffering from “superhero fatigue” this will be a fucking shock to your system that will have you laughing, screaming, and crying. 10/10 no notes. pic.twitter.com/5lXYFww2jR — Maggie Lovitt (@maggieofthetown) July 23, 2024

According to the Hollywood Handle, the film meets every expectation. They also highlight Hugh Jackman’s performance and the ability to maintain the tone from previous non-MCU entries.

#DeadpoolAndWolverine is as exciting as you’re expecting it to be. It manages to have the same tone as the previous films with super funny jokes and a story that will have you laughing and crying.



Hugh Jackman delivers one of his best performances as Wolverine and the film is… pic.twitter.com/X6VpgPntdy — The Hollywood Handle (@HollywoodHandle) July 23, 2024

Looking past the superhero hijinks, Cryptic4kQual highlights the film's heart, stating “It dives into themes of revenge, loss, moral ambiguity, and family, all while being packed with delightful cameos.”

Deadpool & Wolverine is a bloody fun car trip and an emotional roller coaster! Hugh & Ryan deliver exceptional performances, blending nostalgia, humor, and heart. It dives into themes of revenge, loss, moral ambiguity, and family, all while being packed with delightful cameos.🙂 pic.twitter.com/NOZjaUqQO3 — Cryptic HD QUALITY (@Cryptic4KQual) July 23, 2024

Describing the film as a “4-star movie,” MisterD80 was shocked at how much he enjoyed the third entry into the Deadpool series. He continued to predict that the movie will provide a streaming boost for Madonna’s “Like A Prayer.”

Yes #DeadpoolAndWolverine is a 4-star movie. I didn’t expect to like it so much. Full review soon. And yes, Like a Prayer will get a huge boost from this. pic.twitter.com/BNAIhHjast — Mister D’s POP Gospel (@MisterD80) July 23, 2024

Brandon Pope TV wondered “how did they let THAT fly?” while experiencing the new Marvel movie. Highlighting the film’s nostalgia factor and Hugh Jackman’s performance, he is already planning to see the film again.

A nostalgia fest of epic proportions and a loving nod to the Marvel Fox era. So many great comic references. And, finally, Hugh Jackman at PEAK Wolverine. Lots of points where I wondered out loud, “how did they let THAT fly?” 😂 can’t wait to see it again! #DeadpoolAndWolverine https://t.co/DxQv37FYiw — Brandon Pope TV (@BpopeTV) July 23, 2024

Christopher A. Padilla described the film as a “One of a Kind Experience.”

#DeadpoolAndWolverine Hack and Slashed their way (figuratively and literally) to a One of a Kind Experience. Every expectation dismembered with something awesome I didn’t expect and the respect to the 20th Century Fox era that birthed the Modern Superhero Film…*Chef’s Kiss*🤌🏽 pic.twitter.com/MkdTICToX2 — Christopher A. Padilla (4 Now 😶‍🌫️🫥) (@FilmAgeStudios) July 23, 2024

Rating the movie a 9.5/10, MHPA highlights the film’s ability to go beyond jokes and “multiversal madness” with an incredibly moving story.

#DeadpoolAndWolverine Hack and Slashed their way (figuratively and literally) to a One of a Kind Experience. Every expectation dismembered with something awesome I didn’t expect and the respect to the 20th Century Fox era that birthed the Modern Superhero Film…*Chef’s Kiss*🤌🏽 pic.twitter.com/MkdTICToX2 — Christopher A. Padilla (4 Now 😶‍🌫️🫥) (@FilmAgeStudios) July 23, 2024

As more reactions flood the internet, it is clear that Marvel has a huge hit on their hands. Deadpool & Wolverine officially hits theatres this Friday, July 26th.

Read More: