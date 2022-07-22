“Marvel Zombies” Seemingly Receiving “TV-MA” Rating, Features Shang-Chi, Kate Bishop and More

by |
Tags: , , , , , ,

During today’s Marvel Studios animation panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, Marvel shared some new information on the upcoming What If…? spinoff series, Marvel Zombies.

  • A sneak peek of the show was shown during the panel and was interestingly preceded by a “TV-MA” rating, presumably for gore.
  • According to Variety, It also revealed that the series will include popular heroes like:
    • Yelena Belova
    • Red Guardian
    • Kate Bishop
    • Jimmy Woo
    • Shang-Chi
    • Katy
    • Death Dealer
    • Ms. Marvel
  • The series will reportedly also include team of Widows (as seen in the Black Widow film) and a biker gang of Skrulls.
  • Some of the zombies seen in the series will include:
    • Scarlet Witch
    • Captain America
    • Hawkeye
    • Abomination
    • Ghost
    • Captain Marvel
    • Okoye
  • The TV-MA rating for the series may seem odd for a project coming to Disney+, but remember, R-rated Marvel films Deadpool, Deadpool 2 and Logan were just added to the streaming service today, so a precedent has been set.

Be sure to follow along right here for all of our San Diego Comic-Con 2022 coverage all weekend long.

San Diego Comic-Con 2022 coverage is presented by Entertainment Earth — Get 10% off on in-stock items and Free Shipping on orders $39+ at EE.toys/LPfan