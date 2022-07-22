“Marvel Zombies” Seemingly Receiving “TV-MA” Rating, Features Shang-Chi, Kate Bishop and More

During today’s Marvel Studios animation panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, Marvel shared some new information on the upcoming What If…? spinoff series, Marvel Zombies.
- A sneak peek of the show was shown during the panel and was interestingly preceded by a “TV-MA” rating, presumably for gore.
- According to Variety, It also revealed that the series will include popular heroes like:
- Yelena Belova
- Red Guardian
- Kate Bishop
- Jimmy Woo
- Shang-Chi
- Katy
- Death Dealer
- Ms. Marvel
- The series will reportedly also include team of Widows (as seen in the Black Widow film) and a biker gang of Skrulls.
- Some of the zombies seen in the series will include:
- Scarlet Witch
- Captain America
- Hawkeye
- Abomination
- Ghost
- Captain Marvel
- Okoye
- The TV-MA rating for the series may seem odd for a project coming to Disney+, but remember, R-rated Marvel films Deadpool, Deadpool 2 and Logan were just added to the streaming service today, so a precedent has been set.
Be sure to follow along right here for all of our San Diego Comic-Con 2022 coverage all weekend long.
