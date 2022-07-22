“Marvel Zombies” Seemingly Receiving “TV-MA” Rating, Features Shang-Chi, Kate Bishop and More

During today’s Marvel Studios animation panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, Marvel shared some new information on the upcoming What If…? spinoff series, Marvel Zombies.

A sneak peek of the show was shown during the panel and was interestingly preceded by a “TV-MA” rating, presumably for gore.

According to Variety Yelena Belova Red Guardian Kate Bishop Jimmy Woo Shang-Chi Katy Death Dealer Ms. Marvel

The series will reportedly also include team of Widows (as seen in the Black Widow film) and a biker gang of Skrulls.

film) and a biker gang of Skrulls. Some of the zombies seen in the series will include: Scarlet Witch Captain America Hawkeye Abomination Ghost Captain Marvel Okoye

The TV-MA rating for the series may seem odd for a project coming to Disney+ Deadpool, Deadpool 2 and Logan were just added to the streaming service today

Be sure to follow along right here for all of our San Diego Comic-Con 2022 coverage all weekend long.