R-Rated Marvel Films “Deadpool,” “Deadpool 2,” and “Logan” Coming to Disney+ on July 22

Earlier this year, Disney+ expanded its parental controls as Marvel series that were previously on Netflix joined the streaming service. Now, in a similar move, three R-rated Marvel titles will begin streaming on Disney+ in the U.S.
What’s Happening:
- Starting July 22nd, Deadpool, Deadpool 2, and Logan will all be available to stream on Disney.
- Not only were all three films originally released by 20th Century Fox prior to Disney’s acquisition of the brand’s assets but all three are also rated R.
- As a result, Disney is reminding subscribers to revisit their parental controls settings “to ensure a viewing experience most suitable for them and their family.”
- You can find more details on how these parental controls work and how to adjust yours in our guide.
- Meanwhile, Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds took to Twitter to announce the news while poking fun at Disney (per usual).
- The release of the films will also be celebrated at San Diego Comic-Con, which is happening right now.
- Fans headed to SDCC can pick up a free mini chimichanga while supplies last. Disney+’s Deadpool chimichanga truck will be available at Seaport Village at the corner of Kettner and S Embarcadero in San Diego from 12-5pm PT on Friday, July 22nd and Saturday, July 2rd3.
About the Movies:
- Deadpool (2016): Based upon Marvel Comics’ most unconventional anti-hero, DEADPOOL tells the origin story of former Special Forces operative turned mercenary Wade Wilson, who after being subjected to a rogue experiment that leaves him with accelerated healing powers, adopts the alter ego Deadpool. Armed with his new abilities and a dark, twisted sense of humor, Deadpool hunts down the man who nearly destroyed his life.
- Deadpool 2 (2018): Foul-mouthed mutant mercenary Wade Wilson (AKA. Deadpool), brings together a team of fellow mutant rogues to protect a young boy with supernatural abilities from the brutal, time-traveling cyborg, Cable.
- Logan (2017): In the near future, a weary Logan cares for an ailing Professor X in a hideout on the Mexican border. But Logan's attempts to hide from the world and his legacy are up-ended when a young mutant arrives, being pursued by dark forces.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now