“Daredevil” and Other Marvel Series Coming to Disney+ March 16 Along with Updated Parental Controls

by | Mar 1, 2022 8:26 AM Pacific Time

The Marvel Cinematic Universe on Disney+ is about to expand even more. On March 16th, Disney+ will add more Marvel live-action series titles to its expansive content offering in the U.S., Canada, U.K., Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand with the addition of several series.

  • On March 16th, Disney+ will add the following Marvel series:
  • Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. was previously available to stream on Hulu but is currently not available, while the rest of the series were Netflix originals. Those series left the streamer as of today.
  • This addition will give fans access to more from the Marvel collection, all in one place.
  • These Marvel series will also be available across all other Disney+ markets later this year.
  • With the addition of these titles, Disney+ will concurrently release an update to its Parental Controls in the U.S. that will prompt all subscribers to update their settings.
  • The updated controls will also roll out just in time for the MCU's latest Disney+ series, Moon Knight, for which Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has said Marvel is “not pulling back” in regards to violence.
  • The addition of these new controls may have been in the minds of the creative team behind Moon Knight, allowing them a bit more freedom with this very different character.

What they’re saying:

  • Michael Paull, President of Disney Streaming: “Disney+ has served as the home for some of the most beloved brands in the industry, and the addition of these live-action shows brings more from the Marvel brand together, all in one place. We have experienced great success with an expanded content offering on Disney+ across our global markets and are excited to continue that here in the U.S. as well by offering our consumers not only great content with the new Marvel additions, but also a set of features that help ensure a viewing experience most suitable for them and their family.”
