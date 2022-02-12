Kevin Feige Says Marvel is “Not Pulling Back” in Regards to Violence in “Moon Knight”

Moon Knight is a different kind of character from what fans are accustomed to seeing in the MCU. We have been speculating for some time now just how far Marvel will be able to let the character go in his upcoming Disney+ series and now Kevin Feige has shed some light on the topic.

In an interview with Empire Magazine Moon Knight is going to push the envelope in relation to what we’ve seen from Marvel on Disney+ in the past. “He’s brutal,” Feige said. “It’s been fun to work with Disney+ and see the boundaries shifting on what we’re able to do. There are moments [in the series] when Moon Knight is wailing on another character, and it is loud and brutal, and the knee-jerk reaction is, ‘We’re gonna pull back on this, right?’ No. We’re not pulling back. There’s a tonal shift. This is a different thing. This is Moon Knight.”

is going to push the envelope in relation to what we’ve seen from Marvel on Disney+ in the past. Of course, just how far this series will go remains to be seen. Allowing the hero to continue “wailing” on a villain is one thing, but cutting off a man’s face and wearing it on his own is something I wouldn’t expect to see on Disney+, and that’s how far Moon Knight can go in the comics.

In addition to that tidbit from Feige, the image above reveals that we will see the Mr. Knight persona in the comics.

Moon Knight typically dons his more traditional superhero costume we’ve seen in previous images

Make no mistake though, no matter which suit he is wearing, Moon Knight is always ready for a fight.

The new issue of Empire Magazine featuring Moon Knight on the cover will arrive on stands on February 17th.

The issue will feature interviews with stars Oscar Isaac, and Ethan Hawke, Kevin Feige, director Mohamed Diab, writer Jeremy Slater along with some new images of the highly anticipated show.

About Moon Knight:

Isaac will play Marc Spector, aka Moon Knight, a mercenary with multiple personalities who fights crime in an all white suit – because he wants the bad guys to see him coming.

In addition to Spector, he operates under the names Jake Lockley and Steven Grant, as part of his personality disorder.

The character made his first Marvel Comics appearance in 1975.

Isaac has starred in the recent Star Wars

This is not Isaac’s first role in Marvel however, as he portrayed the villainous Apocalypse in then-20th Century Fox’s X-Men: Age of Apocalypse .

. Mohamed Diab, Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead have been tapped to direct the show.

Diab is an Egyptian director behind the Middle Eastern drama Clash.

Benson and Moorhead are an indie filmmaking team behind sci-fi horror movies The Endless and Synchronic.

Showrunner Jeremy Slater was confirmed back in November

Actor Ethan Hawke

Moon Knight was first announced at the D23 Expo Ms. Marvel She-Hulk

was Moon Knight will debut on Disney+ on March 30th.

Marvel Studios’ Moon Knight Premise:

After a near death experience in Egypt, the Egyptian Moon God known as Khonshu saves the life of Marc Spector, granting him superhuman abilities so long as he acts as the God’s fist, taking on the super hero persona Moon Knight.