Moon Knight Graces the Cover of Empire Magazine

Ahead of the release of Marvel Studios’ Moon Knight on Disney+, Empire Magazine has revealed two covers dedicated to the upcoming series.

Marvel Moon Knight. Check them out below:

The new issue of Empire Magazine featuring Moon Knight on the cover will arrive on stands on February 17th.

The issue will feature interviews with stars Oscar Isaac, and Ethan Hawke, Kevin Feige, director Mohamed Diab, writer Jeremy Slater along with some new images of the highly anticipated show.

As Empire teases in the preview, “It’s the ultimate insight into a brave, brutal, and brilliantly weird new corner of the MCU.”

About Moon Knight:

Isaac will play Marc Spector, aka Moon Knight, a mercenary with multiple personalities who fights crime in an all white suit – because he wants the bad guys to see him coming.

In addition to Spector, he operates under the names Jake Lockley and Steven Grant, as part of his personality disorder.

The character made his first Marvel Comics appearance in 1975.

Isaac has starred in the recent Star Wars

This is not Isaac’s first role in Marvel however, as he portrayed the villainous Apocalypse in then-20th Century Fox’s X-Men: Age of Apocalypse .

. Mohamed Diab, Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead have been tapped to direct the show.

Diab is an Egyptian director behind the Middle Eastern drama Clash.

Benson and Moorhead are an indie filmmaking team behind sci-fi horror movies The Endless and Synchronic.

Showrunner Jeremy Slater was confirmed back in November

Actor Ethan Hawke

Moon Knight was first announced at the D23 Expo Ms. Marvel and She-Hulk.

Marvel Studios’ Moon Knight Premise: