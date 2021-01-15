Ethan Hawke Joins Marvel’s “Moon Knight” as Series’ Villain

Ethan Hawke has been cast as the villain in Marvel Studios’ Moon Knight, a new series being produced for Disney+.

What’s Happening:

The Hollywood Reporter broke the news that Ethan Hawke has been cast as the lead villain in Marvel Studios’ Moon Knight , although a character name has not been revealed.

broke the news that Ethan Hawke has been cast as the lead villain in Marvel Studios’ , although a character name has not been revealed. Moon Knight’s primary villain in the comic is Raoul Bushman, a fellow mercenary who turned on the lead character over a tomb of gold and left him for dead, the inciting incident that transformed Marc Spector into Moon Knight in the comics.

However, Ethan Hawke’s physical appearance doesn’t match the artistic renderings of Bushman throughout the comics and there are numerous other possibilities, including playing the god Khonshu who gives Moon Knight his powers and later haunts him.

Production on Moon Knight is expected to start this March in Budapest and other casting announcements have included Oscar Isaac as the lead character and May Calamawy recently joined the cast

Early in his career, Ethan Hawke starred in Walt Disney Picture's White Fang, which inspired a sequel.