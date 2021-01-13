Marvel’s “Moon Knight” Adds May Calamawy in Undisclosed Role

The cast of Marvel’s Disney+ series Moon Knight is growing. The upcoming series has reportedly added May Calamawy to its cast, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Calamawy is best known for her role in Hulu Ramy and will now play a “key role” in Marvel’s Moon Knight .

and will now play a “key role” in Marvel’s . Calamawy will be opposite Oscar Isaac who was recently confirmed to be starring in the title role.

The role Calamawy will have in the series is yet undisclosed, though there is potential for her playing the female lead and love interest, Marlene Alraune, who eventually marries Marc Spector in the comics.

Marvel declined to comment on Calamawy’s casting in the new series.

Mohamed Diab, Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead have been tapped to direct the show.

Diab is an Egyptian director behind the Middle Eastern drama Clash .

. Benson and Moorhead are an indie filmmaking team behind sci-fi horror movies The Endless and Synchronic .

and . The character made his first Marvel Comics appearance in 1975.

Showrunner Jeremy Slater was confirmed back in November The Umbrella Academy for Netflix.

for Netflix. Moon Knight was first announced at the D23 Expo Ms. Marvel and She-Hulk.

Marvel Studios’ Moon Knight Premise: