New Versions of Madonna’s “Like a Prayer” from “Deadpool & Wolverine” Now Available to Stream

New versions of Madonna’s “Like a Prayer” from Deadpool & Wolverine are now available on your favorite streaming services.

What’s Happening:

  • A memorable moment from the most recent Deadpool film is now available to stream on streaming platforms.
  • Towards the end of the film, a memorable battle scene featured a choir-filed version of “Like a Prayer,” put together by composer Rob Simonsen.
  • The EP features Madonna’s original version of the song, in addition to a “battle royale” and “choir” version.
  • Madonna’s “Like a Prayer” EP is now available to stream on platforms including Apple Music and Spotify.

  • Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters everywhere!

