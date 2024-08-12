New Versions of Madonna’s “Like a Prayer” from “Deadpool & Wolverine” Now Available to Stream

New versions of Madonna’s “Like a Prayer” from Deadpool & Wolverine are now available on your favorite streaming services.

What’s Happening:

A memorable moment from the most recent Deadpool film is now available to stream on streaming platforms.

Towards the end of the film, a memorable battle scene featured a choir-filed version of “Like a Prayer,” put together by composer Rob Simonsen.

The EP features Madonna’s original version of the song, in addition to a “battle royale” and “choir” version.

Madonna’s “Like a Prayer” EP is now available to stream on platforms including Apple Music Spotify

.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters everywhere!

More Deadpool & Wolverine: