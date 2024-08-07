Ryan Reynolds Shares Heartwarming Message For Jon Favreau

Ryan Reynolds shares a supportive message for Jon Favreau after his appearance in Deadpool & Wolverine.
What’s Happening:
- Reynolds is continuing to share messages and appreciation for those who appeared in Deadpool & Wolverine on social media.
- As the film continues to break records, Reynolds has been making sure to highlight all involved with the film’s success.
- Happy himself, Jon Favreau, is the latest to receive a personalized message from Reynolds.
- WIth Favreau being the “foundation Marvel forefather,” Reynolds makes sure to highlight how much it meant for Favreau to be involved with the film.
- Deadpool & Wolverine is currently in theaters.
