Ryan Reynolds Shares Heartwarming Message For Jon Favreau

by |
Ryan Reynolds shares a supportive message for Jon Favreau after his appearance in Deadpool & Wolverine.

What’s Happening:

  • Reynolds is continuing to share messages and appreciation for those who appeared in Deadpool & Wolverine on social media.
  • As the film continues to break records, Reynolds has been making sure to highlight all involved with the film’s success.
  • Happy himself, Jon Favreau, is the latest to receive a personalized message from Reynolds.
  • WIth Favreau being the “foundation Marvel forefather,” Reynolds makes sure to highlight how much it meant for Favreau to be involved with the film.

  • Deadpool & Wolverine is currently in theaters.

