Three Projects From Walt Disney Imagineering Honored With Thea Awards in 2025

According to the Disney Parks Blog, three projects from Walt Disney Imagineering have been chosen to receive three Themed Entertainment Association Thea Awards in 2025.

What’s Happening:

Three remarkable projects from Walt Disney Imagineering have been chosen to receive Themed Entertainment Association (TEA) Thea Awards in 2025.

Fantasy Springs

Furthermore, the cutting-edge BDX Droids will be honored with the Thea Award for Outstanding Achievement – Technical Innovation in 2025, complementing the earlier recognition of Stuntronics Aerial Robotics Technology, which received an award in 2022.

The Thea Awards are globally recognized for celebrating outstanding accomplishments in the themed entertainment sector and honoring the creative teams responsible for crafting immersive experiences.

What They're Saying:

Bruce Vaughn, president and chief creative officer, Walt Disney Imagineering: “Imagineers around the world continue to push the boundaries of what’s possible in immersive storytelling, delivering unique experiences and memorable character moments in ways that only Disney can. I’m so proud of the Imagineers and Cast Members recognized today for their outstanding contributions to our work and the broader themed entertainment industry.”

Andy Westfall, Chair of the Thea Awards Judging Committee and Senior Director of Strategic Planning and Development, Herschend Family Entertainment: "The increasing quality of yearly Thea submissions is a testament to the expertise, passion, and focus of our industry. Each year, the Thea Awards Judging Committee has a tough task of reviewing hundreds of truly outstanding and deserving projects. This year we received even more award submissions than the prior year, demonstrating that professionals around the world are proud of their work and aspire to earn a Thea Award. Today we celebrate these amazing projects and the teams that brought them to life."

