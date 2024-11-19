Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Breaks Ground on New Meeting Space Expansion

The Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin held the groundbreaking ceremony for a 120,000 square feet expansion to its meeting and convention center.
What’s Happening:
- Breaking ground on its latest expansion, executives from hotel owners Tishman Realty and MetLife as well as Marriott International and Walt Disney World were on hand for today’s ceremony at the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin – alongside everyone’s favorite mouse, Mickey!
- This 120,000 square feet expansion marks the first major expansion to the resort’s meeting space since 2003.
- It will include a new two-story annex added to the existing convention space, carrying the property’s original Michael Graves design as inspiration. The space will offer ample natural light as well as a modern flair, featuring water themes alongside warm, wooden touches.
- The expansion will bring the resort’s total square footage to 469,000 square feet – between its three buildings, the Swan, Dolphin and Swan Reserve to go with its 2,619 guest rooms making it one of the largest convention properties on the East Coast.
- Expected to be completed in 2026, the new expansion is part of an overall $275 million project upgrading the meeting space in the Swan and Dolphin as well as all the guest rooms in the Swan.
More Walt Disney World News:
- Disney on Broadway Concert Series Schedule for EPCOT’s Festival of the Arts 2025
- New Character Inspired Holiday Popcorn Bucket and Sipper Now Available at Walt Disney World
- New MagicBand+ Interactive Holiday Windows Arrive at World of Disney
- Photos: EPCOT 2024 Holiday Decorations Bring Cheer Across World Showcase
- Name, Concept Art and More Details Revealed for New Disney Vacation Club Member Lounge Coming to the Magic Kingdom
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com