Bakso, the Latest Tiger Cub at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Gets His First Check Up

Bakso is almost eight weeks old and weighs a little over 10 pounds.

According to Disney Parks Blog, animal lovers wanting to see Bakso, the latest tiger cub at Disney’s Animal Kingdom can through a new web series on the Disney Parks YouTube Channel.

What’s Happening:

Last month, Disney's Animal Kingdom announced the arrival of a new Sumatran Tiger named Bakso.

At that time, Bakso was only three weeks old and was spotted spending time with his mother, Sohni.

Part Two:

Baby boy Bakso recently underwent his initial neonatal examination with the veterinary team.

The veterinarians were happy with his weight, sharp baby teeth, vibrant amber eyes, and quick reflexes.

During this brief period away from his mother, Sohni, animal keepers offered her some preferred enrichment with a bone, allowing the vets to conduct their assessment.

Bakso's first encounter with the veterinary staff was a success, and they are excited about the growth milestones he has achieved thus far.

The first neonatal examination is essential for ensuring Bakso's health and ongoing wellbeing.

During this assessment, the team assessed his overall physical state, including a close look at his beautiful eyes.

At almost eight weeks old, baby Bakso weighs a little over 10 pounds.

Check out the latest video below.

