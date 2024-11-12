Disney’s Animal Kingdom Shows Off Bakso, Parks Newest Tiger Cub, In New Webseries

Those wanting to see the newest tiger cub at Disney’s Animal Kingdom can get a glimpse of the youngster thanks to a new webseries over at the Disney Parks YouTube Channel.
What’s Happening:
- You may recall last month’s adorable announcement from Disney’s Animal Kingdom showing off the newest Sumatran Tiger at the park, baby Bakso.
- At the time of the announcement Bakso was three weeks old and spending time with his mother, Sohni.
- Now, as Bakso gets ready for his debut in the park’s Maharajah Jungle Trek, the Disney Parks YouTube channel has introduced Tiger Tuesdays.
- The new webseries allows fans to check in on Sohni and baby Bakso every week, allowing everyone to see Bakso’s curious and playful personality as he proves to be an inquisitive and active cub.
- The weekly show will feature the cub reaching important milestones that may or may not include eating solid food or even his first swimming lesson!
- The series is set to continue as Bakso and Sohni are receiving animal care and making sure the cub is ready to explore the world around him and the Maharajah Jungle Trek at the park.
- Be sure to check in on cub and mom every week at the Disney Parks YouTube channel.
- If you’d like to see Bakso (once he’s on the trail) and the rest of the animals of Disney’s Animal Kingdom at Walt Disney World, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel who can assist with all your Disney Travel needs.
