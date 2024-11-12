Disney’s Animal Kingdom Shows Off Bakso, Parks Newest Tiger Cub, In New Webseries

Those wanting to see the newest tiger cub at Disney’s Animal Kingdom can get a glimpse of the youngster thanks to a new webseries over at the Disney Parks YouTube Channel.

At the time of the announcement Bakso was three weeks old and spending time with his mother, Sohni.

The new webseries allows fans to check in on Sohni and baby Bakso every week, allowing everyone to see Bakso’s curious and playful personality as he proves to be an inquisitive and active cub.

The series is set to continue as Bakso and Sohni are receiving animal care and making sure the cub is ready to explore the world around him and the Maharajah Jungle Trek at the park.

Be sure to check in on cub and mom every week at the Disney Parks YouTube channel.

