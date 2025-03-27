"Kiff" and "An Almost Christmas Story" Make It Into Official Selections for 2025 Annecy Festival

This looks to mark the first time that Disney TV Animation has appeared in the official selections for the festival.

For what appears to be the first time in its 40 year history, Disney TV Animation has had one of their projects make it into the official selection for this year’s Annecy Animation Festival in France.

For the 2025 edition, the Annecy International Animation Film Festival has received more than 3,900 films from a hundred countries.

Among the 30 selections in the TV category are an episode of Kiff and the Disney+ An Almost Christmas Story .

and the . Though not officially confirmed, this appears to be the first time in which projects from Disney Television Animation were selected for this annual animation festival.

The episode of Kiff , titled “Kiff is Good at Sports", finds Kiff discovering a hidden talent that she has, which puts her academic career into a whole new light. You can find out more in the recap of the episode, here

Kiff recently launched its second season on Disney Channel

recently launched its second season on Kiff also has a bit of a fun history with the Annecy festival, with the third season of the show being announced before being quickly retracted at last year’s festival during a number of other series announcements. Though, it was later officially and formally announced Kiff was officially greenlit at the Annecy Festival in 2021.

Kiff was officially greenlit at the Annecy Festival in 2021. In the second season, Kiff and bunny bestie Barry embark on adventures that take them deeper into their ever-eccentric community of Table Town, where animals and magical oddballs navigate life, school, relationships and the quirks of their offbeat and loveable universe.

Also selected for the 2025 Annecy Festival is the Disney+ holiday special, An Almost Christmas.

The animated short film, directed by David Lowery and produced by five-time Academy Award winner Alfonso Cuarón, is currently streaming on Disney+

An Almost Christmas Story follows Moon, a curious young owl who unexpectedly finds himself stuck in a Christmas tree destined for Rockefeller Plaza. He befriends a lost little girl named Luna and together they embark on a heartwarming adventure to find their way back home.

John C. Reilly plays The Folk Singer, a busker who plays Christmas Carols on his guitar at Rockefeller Plaza, various city streets and in the subway station. The Folk Singer serves as a Greek chorus to the tale.

For more information about An Almost Christmas Story and to see what we thought of it, be sure to check out our review, here .

This year's Annecy festival is set to take place from June 8th to June 14th, 2025 in France.