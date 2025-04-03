Trailer for “Not Just a Goof” Offers a Behind-the-Scenes Look at the Making of “A Goofy Movie”
The documentary follows the making and legacy of fan favorite "A Goofy Movie.”
The untold story behind A Goofy Movie is set to be explored in a new behind-the-scenes documentary coming to Disney+, and the trailer has just debuted.
What’s Happening:
- Disney+ has shared the trailer and key art for Not Just a Goof, a documentary that looks to add a reverence to the much beloved, yet often ignored Disney animated film.
- Just in time for the 30th anniversary of A Goofy Movie, this documentary follows a young creative team tackling their first Disney feature, facing disappointment upon release, only for the film to gain a passionate following decades later.
- Through key interviews and rare archival footage, it explores the struggles, victories, and studio dynamics that shaped the movie. More than just a behind-the-scenes look, it highlights why A Goofy Movie remains a beloved gem for the generation that grew up watching it.
- Our own Alex Reif had the opportunity to check out a work-in-progress version of the documentary on last year’s Disney Vacation Club cruise. You can check out his review here.
- You can also check out the filmmaking team’s progress and BTS about the documentary on their Instagram page.
- Not Just a Goof will be available to watch (alongside A Goofy Movie itself) on Disney+ on April 7th.
- Meanwhile, A Goofy Movie will be heading out “on the open road" for a cross country D23 screening series.
