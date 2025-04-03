Trailer for “Not Just a Goof” Offers a Behind-the-Scenes Look at the Making of “A Goofy Movie”

The documentary follows the making and legacy of fan favorite "A Goofy Movie.”

The untold story behind A Goofy Movie is set to be explored in a new behind-the-scenes documentary coming to Disney+, and the trailer has just debuted.

Disney+ has shared the trailer and key art for Not Just a Goof , a documentary that looks to add a reverence to the much beloved, yet often ignored Disney animated film.

Just in time for the 30th anniversary of A Goofy Movie , this documentary follows a young creative team tackling their first Disney feature, facing disappointment upon release, only for the film to gain a passionate following decades later.

Through key interviews and rare archival footage, it explores the struggles, victories, and studio dynamics that shaped the movie. More than just a behind-the-scenes look, it highlights why A Goofy Movie remains a beloved gem for the generation that grew up watching it.

Our own Alex Reif had the opportunity to check out a work-in-progress version of the documentary on last year’s Disney Vacation Club cruise. You can check out his review here

You can also check out the filmmaking team’s progress and BTS about the documentary on their Instagram page

Not Just a Goof will be available to watch (alongside A Goofy Movie itself) on Disney+ on April 7th.

will be available to watch (alongside A Goofy Movie itself) on Disney+ on April 7th. Meanwhile, A Goofy Movie will be heading out "on the open road" for a cross country D23 screening series

