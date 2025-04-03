First Trailer for "Phineas and Ferb" Revival Arrives Revealing June Return for the Beloved Series
A special sneak preview will air on May 26th.
Disney has released a new trailer for the highly anticipated revival of the animated series Phineas and Ferb, a decade after its last airing.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Branded Television is preparing for the much-anticipated return of the acclaimed series Phineas and Ferb, which has won five Emmy Awards and received a BAFTA nomination.
- The new season is set to launch on Thursday, June 5th, at 8 p.m. PDT/EDT on Disney Channel and Disney XD, featuring the premiere of two episodes.
- Additionally, the first episode will be accessible on Disney Channel's YouTube on the same day.
- The initial ten episodes of the season will be available for streaming on Disney+ in the U.S. and select international markets starting Friday, June 6th, with more regions to follow later in the year.
- Viewers can also find the episodes on Disney Channel on Demand.
- A special sneak preview will air on Monday, May 26th, at 11:35 a.m. EDT/PDT across Disney Channel, Disney XD, and Disney Channel YouTube.
- Disney has released a new trailer and key artwork alongside the premiere announcement.
- The upcoming season will follow Phineas, Ferb, and their friends during another 104 days of summer filled with new adventures. The boys aim to break world records, Candace will pursue her driver's license, and Perry is scheduled for a long-awaited visit to the veterinarian.
- The return of Phineas and Ferb marks an important summer event for Disney.
- This effort is supported by a wide range of captivating multiplatform content and merchandise offered throughout the year, including original animated shorts, music releases, and collectible products.
More Disney Entertainment News:
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com