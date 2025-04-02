Creatives Behind Hit Disney+ Series "Andor" Set to Hold Special Discussion at ATX Festival 2025

The festival takes place roughly near when the series is set to conclude.

Some of the creatives behind the hit Disney+ Star Wars series, Andor, are set to hold a special discussion about the series at this year’s ATX Festival.

What’s Happening:

ATX Festival has announced special guests that will be coming to the event when it takes place in May, and is sure to have some Star Wars fans ready to be on scene.

creator/executive producer Tony Gilroy and writer Beau Willimon will join the ATX festival for a discussion about constructing the world of exploring new corners of the universe and more. The discussion is perfectly timed, as it will take place near the conclusion of the highly-anticipated second season of the hit Disney+ Star Wars series, which is set to begin on April 22nd.

The ATX TV Festival is set to take place starting on May 29th through June 1st of this year in Austin, Texas.

The one-of-a-kind festival experience brings TV fans & industry together to celebrate their favorite moments in TV as one community. The festival also includes opportunities for deep-dives into how favorite shows are made, revisit past favorites, and discover something new at "TV Camp for Grown Ups" in downtown Austin, TX.

This year, their 14th Season, the festival showcases past, current, and upcoming series through reunions, screenings, intimate Q&As, panel discussions, events, and more. Screenings include never-aired pilots, canceled-too-soon series, current favorites, and world premieres. Panels conversations range from industry deep-dives to fan-focused conversations, along with discussions on TV's responsibility and impact on culture.