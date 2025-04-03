"Tangled" Live-Action Adaptation Put on Hold
The pause on the film seems to be in response to "Snow White" box office problems.
It looks like Rapunzel is staying in her tower just a bit longer.
What’s Happening:
- Deadline reports that Disney has paused work on the live-action Tangled film that was actively in development.
- Recently, director Michael Gracey and writer Jennifer Kaytin Robinson were attached to a new adaptation of the 2010 animated film.
- Likely the pause comes on the heels of Snow White’s underwhelming box office returns (currently at $145 million worldwide on a budget of $270 million) and the film’s media vitriol that is currently still occurring.
- Mind you, this could yet again change, since live-action Lilo & Stitch and live-action Moana adaptations will be released within the next 15 months.
- With Hollywood known for quick reactions and an aversion to risk, we’re currently amidst a “wait-and-see" attitude when it comes to The Walt Disney Company’s further commitment to more live-action adaptations.
- Even with Tangled being delayed, Snow White remains in theaters.
