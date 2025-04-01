The Classic 2002 Disney’s “Lilo & Stitch” Available On 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray in May
Viewers can look forward to the live-action "Lilo & Stitch", premiering exclusively in theaters on May 23, 2025.
The classic 2002 film by Walt Disney Animation Studios, Lilo & Stitch, will arrive on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray in May.
What’s Happening:
- Disney's Lilo & Stitch is set to be released on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray on May 6.
- Set against breathtaking watercolor backdrops that evoke a tropical atmosphere, this charming and humorous journey centers on an endearing yet mischievous extraterrestrial being and his adoptive family in Hawaii.
- First released in 2002 by Walt Disney Animation Studios, this beloved "cute and fluffy" classic has garnered a loyal fanbase over the years.
- Disney’s Lilo & Stitch 4K Blu-ray offers viewers an exciting array of bonus features, such as deleted scenes, additional Elvis songs, and an exploration of Stitch's potential appearances in other Disney classics.
- Emphasizing the sentiment that "ohana means family…and family means nobody gets left behind or forgotten," Lilo & Stitch continues to be a beloved animated journey, treasured by audiences of all generations.
- This summer, audiences can look forward to the much-anticipated live-action reimagining of Lilo & Stitch, which will debut exclusively in theaters on May 23, 2025.
Bonus Materials: (Bonus materials vary by format and retailer)
- Deleted Scenes
- Hula Lesson
- Animating The Hula
- Audio Commentary
- DisneyPedia: The Islands – Explore Hawaiʽi, Oʽahu, Maui, Kauaʽi, Lǡnaʽi and Molokaʽi
- 2 Music Videos and a Behind-The-Music Featurette
- A Stitch in Time: Follow Stitch Through The Disney Years
More On Lilo & Stitch:
