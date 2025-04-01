The Classic 2002 Disney’s “Lilo & Stitch” Available On 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray in May

Viewers can look forward to the live-action "Lilo & Stitch", premiering exclusively in theaters on May 23, 2025.
The classic 2002 film by Walt Disney Animation Studios, Lilo & Stitch, will arrive on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray in May.

What’s Happening:

  • Disney's Lilo & Stitch is set to be released on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray on May 6.
  • Set against breathtaking watercolor backdrops that evoke a tropical atmosphere, this charming and humorous journey centers on an endearing yet mischievous extraterrestrial being and his adoptive family in Hawaii.
  • First released in 2002 by Walt Disney Animation Studios, this beloved "cute and fluffy" classic has garnered a loyal fanbase over the years.

  • Disney’s Lilo & Stitch 4K Blu-ray offers viewers an exciting array of bonus features, such as deleted scenes, additional Elvis songs, and an exploration of Stitch's potential appearances in other Disney classics.
  • Emphasizing the sentiment that "ohana means family…and family means nobody gets left behind or forgotten," Lilo & Stitch continues to be a beloved animated journey, treasured by audiences of all generations.
  • This summer, audiences can look forward to the much-anticipated live-action reimagining of Lilo & Stitch, which will debut exclusively in theaters on May 23, 2025.

Bonus Materials: (Bonus materials vary by format and retailer)

  • Deleted Scenes
  • Hula Lesson
  • Animating The Hula
  • Audio Commentary
  • DisneyPedia: The Islands – Explore Hawaiʽi, Oʽahu, Maui, Kauaʽi, Lǡnaʽi and Molokaʽi
  • 2 Music Videos and a Behind-The-Music Featurette
  • A Stitch in Time: Follow Stitch Through The Disney Years

More On Lilo & Stitch:

