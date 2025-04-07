New Image from Live-Action “Lilo & Stitch” as Director Describes Stitch’s Destructive Approach
Empire Magazine speaks to director Dean Fleischer Camp.
A new image from the live-action Lilo & Stitch has been revealed, along with more insight into how they’re approaching the force of nature that is Stitch in the film.
What’s Happening:
- Empire Magazine has debuted the exclusive image reveal, showing the title characters luxuriating, and some insight from director Dean Fleischer Camp (Marcel The Shell With Shoes On) on retaining the feeling of Stitch as a (lovable) chaos agent.
- Camp notes to Empire, “If you re-watch the original, he is literally just using Lilo as a human meat-shield for the first half," though he also notes that ultimately Stitch behaves like “a toddler putting something in their mouth." He adds, “He’s leading with curiosity, and all he knows is destruction."
- Check out Empire for more from Camp, including how much Maia Kealoha (“Lilo") bonded with her co-star, even if he wasn’t real.
- The film is written by Chris Kekaniokalani Bright and Mike Van Waes, and also stars Sydney Elizebeth Agudong, Billy Magnussen, Tia Carrere, Hannah Waddingham, Chris Sanders, Courtney B. Vance, and Zach Galifianakis.
- Lilo & Stitch opens May 23rd, 2025.
More on Lilo & Stitch:
