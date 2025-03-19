New Posters for "Lilo & Stitch" Continue Parodies of Disney Classics

This all seems very familiar.

As we get closer to its May release, Disney has debuted new posters featuring Stitch in parodies of classic Disney stories, just like the animated original for Lilo & Stitch did over 20 years ago.

What’s Happening:

Disney has released a pair of posters featuring everyone’s favorite genetic experiment, Experiment 626 (AKA Stitch) once again parodying some classic Disney films.

This time, we get to see Stitch, not only with a classic like Cinderella , but also with another current piece of live-action adaptation fare from the Disney studio - Snow White .

While not outright a reference to the live-action version - rather the story as a whole - the poster does contain what appears to be the hand of a witch and holding an apple that Stitch has latched onto.

Another poster referencing Stitch in a glass slipper a la Cinderella, with shattered glass and rose ( Beauty and the Beast) and chomping down on the genie’s lamp from Aladdin have been released as well.

This entire marketing campaign for the live-action adaptation is nearly identical to the campaign for the original 2002 animated classic of the same name, which saw Stitch inserted (via poster or trailer) into other animated classics from the studio.

Fans have been waiting for more content from the film since everyone got a first look at the fan-favorite genetic abomination - now in live-action form! - when he was revealed at Disney’s D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event last August. Then, during this year’s Super Bowl game, a spot featuring Stitch “crashing" the field generated 173.1M views in 24 hours, making it Disney’s most viewed spot digitally.

Just like the 2002 animated classic, Lilo & Stitch tells the funny and touching story of a lonely Hawaiian girl and the fugitive alien who helps to mend her broken family.

Lilo & Stitch is directed by award-winning filmmaker Dean Fleischer Camp, with a screenplay by Chris Kekaniokalani Bright and Mike Van Waes, and stars Sydney Elizebeth Agudong, Billy Magnussen, Tia Carrere, Hannah Waddingham, Chris Sanders, with Courtney B. Vance, and Zach Galifianakis, and introducing Maia Kealoha.

Lilo & Stitch, a live-action reimagining of Disney’s 2002 animated classic, opens exclusively in theaters May 23, 2025.