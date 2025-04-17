Upcoming Summer Issues Promise More Heroes and More Action in Marvel's Ultimates Universe
The issues will debut throughout July
Marvel Comics is sharing a bit more about what fans can expect this July when new issues of the Ultimate Universe arrive at your local comic shop!
What’s Happening:
- This summer, everything you’ve grown to love about the new Ultimate Universe from Marvel Comics is at stake.
- The Maker’s return is just a few months away, and all five hit ongoing titles are firing on all cylinders, captivating readers with startling revelations and exciting character introductions including the debut of Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver in Ultimates #14!
- Plus, the Ultimate Universe’s first-ever event series continues in Ultimate Spider-Man: Incursion, a thrilling inter-series crossover, as Miles Morales leads the Ultimates team to the mysterious land of Wakanda! Discover more of what’s on the horizon with the reveal of July’s issues.
- Check out the covers and a bit about each issue below and preorder July’s Ultimate issues at your local comic shop today.
ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN: INCURSION #2 (OF 5)
- Written by Deniz Camp & Cody Ziglar
- Art by Jonas Scharf
- Miles Morales teams up with fan-favorite Ultimates team members Giant-Man and the Wasp! But Black Panther doesn’t want these Ultimate terrorist interlopers in Wakanda… Plus: The secret history of Janet Van Dyne!
- On Sale July 9th
ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER #18
- Written by Bryan Hill
- Art by Stefano Caselli
- Despite their promises and prophecies, the Vodu-Khan have positioned themselves against Black Panther and alongside his enemy! What secrets of vibranium have the Vodu-Khan kept all this time? Without vibranium and without their counsel, how will T’Challa defend against mystic mayhem?
- On Sale July 16th
ULTIMATES #14
- Written by Deniz Camp
- Art by Juan Frigeri
- The Ultimates’ next mission? Destroy one of the Hellfire Club’s strongholds! But a dangerous pair of twins complicates matters…
- On sale July 30th
ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #19
- (Cover at the top of the page)
- Written by Jonathan Hickman
- Art by Marco Checchetto
- FISK vs. MR. NEGATIVE vs. MYSTERIO with SPIDER-MAN and his allies caught in the middle! Will the Sinister Six destroy New York before they destroy each other?!
- On Sale July 23rd
ULTIMATE WOLVERINE #7
- Written by Chris Condon
- Art by Alessandro Cappuccio
- Has the Opposition finally helped Logan reclaim his identity? But what lengths will Colossus, Magik and Omega Red go to keep their prized weapon? Don’t miss Ultimate Magik revealing the depth of her power!
- On Sale July 2nd.
ULTIMATE X-MEN #17
- Written by Peach Momoko
- Art by Peach Momoko
- Hisako has been missing, but Nico’s undercover sleuthing finally tracks her down! But the Church of the Children of the Atom aren’t going to give up Armor without a fight... What dangers await our X-Men in the Astral Plane?
- On Sale July 16th
