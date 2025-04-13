Find The Perfect Item for Mom in Disney Store's Mother's Day Gift Guide
Mother’s Day is coming soon (May 11, 2025) and Disney Store is here to help you find the perfect gift for Mom. The online retailer has gathered up a variety of charming and magical offerings designed to appeal to every Disney-loving Mom whether she’s all about the parks, movies, or collectibles.
- Before you know it, Mother’s Day will be here meaning this is the best time to start shopping for that perfect gift for Mom.
- Disney Store is full of enchanting merchandise that will speak to every type of Disney Mom including the adventure-loving parks enthusiasts, the whimsical gardeners, the jewelry-obsessed fashionistas, and the curl-up-with-a-good-book homebodys too.
- The magical assortment is sure to delight and bring joy to guests of all ages as they shop Disney Parks styles, character-inspired looks, home decor and so much more!
- Guests can browse Disney Store’s Mother’s Day Gift Guide as they seek out magical and meaningful selections to share with Mom. Prices range from $14.99-$428.00.
For the Kitchen
Mickey Mouse Icon Placemat Set - Mickey Mouse Home Collection
Minnie Mouse Food Storage Canister - Mousewares - Small
Mickey Mouse Icon Wood Trivet - Mickey Mouse Home Collection
Figment Egg Slicer - Mousewares
Mickey Mouse and Friends Cupcake Oven Mitt - Mousewares
Disney Parks
Orange Bird Garden Kneeler - EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival 2025
Walt Disney World Main Gate Sketchbook Ornament
Minnie Mouse Big Face Canvas Tote
Cinderella Castle MagicBand+ - Walt Disney World
Disneyland Logo Pullover Sweatshirt for Women
Jewelry
The Disney Store Charm Set by Pandora - Exclusive
Mickey Mouse Icon Fantasyland Castle Slider Bracelet by Pandora - Rose Gold - Disney Parks
Pinocchio Earring Set by BaubleBar
Snow White Earrings by Kendra Scott - Disney's Snow White
Minnie Mouse Icon "Mom" Charm by Pandora
Dooney & Bourke
Disney Sketch Dooney & Bourke Pickleball Racket Sling Bag
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Ear Headband for Adults by Dooney & Bourke
Disney Sketch Weekender Bag by Dooney & Bourke
Disney Classics Dooney & Bourke Barrel Bag
Cozy at Home
In Praise of Difficult Women: Life Lessons from 29 Heroines Who Dared to Break the Rules Book - National Geographic
Rarely Seen: Photographs of the Extraordinary Book - National Geographic
Mrs. Potts Sculpted Mug with Lid - Beauty and the Beast
Mickey Mouse Icon Throw - Mickey Mouse Home Collection
Mickey Mouse Icon Trinket Tray - Mickey Mouse Home Collection
If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!