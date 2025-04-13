Find The Perfect Item for Mom in Disney Store's Mother's Day Gift Guide

Shop a magical selection of gifts designed for every Disney-loving Mom!

Mother’s Day is coming soon (May 11, 2025) and Disney Store is here to help you find the perfect gift for Mom. The online retailer has gathered up a variety of charming and magical offerings designed to appeal to every Disney-loving Mom whether she’s all about the parks, movies, or collectibles.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Before you know it, Mother’s Day will be here meaning this is the best time to start shopping for that perfect gift for Mom.

Disney Store is full of enchanting merchandise that will speak to every type of Disney Mom including the adventure-loving parks enthusiasts, the whimsical gardeners, the jewelry-obsessed fashionistas, and the curl-up-with-a-good-book homebodys too.

The magical assortment is sure to delight and bring joy to guests of all ages as they shop Disney Parks styles, character-inspired looks, home decor and so much more!

Guests can browse Disney Store’s Mother’s Day Gift Guide

Free Shipping at Disney Store:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

For the Kitchen

Mickey Mouse Icon Placemat Set - Mickey Mouse Home Collection

Minnie Mouse Food Storage Canister - Mousewares - Small

Mickey Mouse Icon Wood Trivet - Mickey Mouse Home Collection

Figment Egg Slicer - Mousewares

Mickey Mouse and Friends Cupcake Oven Mitt - Mousewares

Disney Parks

Orange Bird Garden Kneeler - EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival 2025

Walt Disney World Main Gate Sketchbook Ornament

Minnie Mouse Big Face Canvas Tote

Cinderella Castle MagicBand+ - Walt Disney World

Disneyland Logo Pullover Sweatshirt for Women

Jewelry

The Disney Store Charm Set by Pandora - Exclusive

Mickey Mouse Icon Fantasyland Castle Slider Bracelet by Pandora - Rose Gold - Disney Parks

Pinocchio Earring Set by BaubleBar

Snow White Earrings by Kendra Scott - Disney's Snow White

Minnie Mouse Icon "Mom" Charm by Pandora

Dooney & Bourke

Disney Sketch Dooney & Bourke Pickleball Racket Sling Bag

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Ear Headband for Adults by Dooney & Bourke

Disney Sketch Weekender Bag by Dooney & Bourke

Disney Classics Dooney & Bourke Barrel Bag

Bonus: Get a Disney Sketch Cosmetic Case by Dooney & Bourke for $45 with any D&B purchase (reg. $64.00)

Cozy at Home

In Praise of Difficult Women: Life Lessons from 29 Heroines Who Dared to Break the Rules Book - National Geographic

Rarely Seen: Photographs of the Extraordinary Book - National Geographic

Mrs. Potts Sculpted Mug with Lid - Beauty and the Beast

Mickey Mouse Icon Throw - Mickey Mouse Home Collection

Mickey Mouse Icon Trinket Tray - Mickey Mouse Home Collection

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!