“Laughing Place On Location” Throws it Back to the 1990s with The Disney Playhouse – Throwback Edition

Alex takes us to Disney’s Contemporary Resort at Walt Disney World for a look at the latest retro items from Disney Consumer Products.

What’s Happening:

In our new web series, Laughing Place On Location, Laughing Place reporters take you wherever the action is in and around the world of Disney.

The Disney Playhouse: Throwback Edition was a showcase of new items while venturing back to the 1990s. With themed rooms of the house, the displays celebrated the 30th anniversaries of A Goofy Movie and Toy Story while also giving a look at what's new from Disney Princess, Disney Jr., Star Wars and Lilo & Stitch claimed the backyard.

From home goods and apparel to collectibles and toys, let Alex guide you to see all the fun in store at The Disney Playhouse!

