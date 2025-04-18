Exclusive: Loungefly Celebrates "Tangled" with New Collection of Accessories Featuring Rapunzel and Pascal

Mini backpacks and a wristlet wallet are the essential for you to have the best day ever!

Spring is here and summer adventures await, meaning you need a trusty companion at your side. Loungefly is ready to help you conquer the season with their new Rapunzel-inspired collection of bags, and Laughing Place is delighted to share this exclusive debut!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

It’s been 15 years since Tangled premiered and Disney fans were introduced to Rapunzel, Flynn Rider, Mother Gothel, and The Snuggly Duckling. Now as the film reaches a milestone anniversary, Loungefly is celebrating with two new web exclusives and other collectibles that embraces the wonder of being a princess and the playful charm of Rapunzel’s personality.

The collection includes three mini backpacks (and one has light-up effects!), a crossbody bag, and a wristlet wallet decorated with scenes from the animated classic.

As always, this drop features officially licensed Disney products with Loungefly’s signature flair and durable quality. Each accessory is made with faux leather, includes a coordinating inside lining, features adorable applique, debossed, embroidered, printed and/or LED light details, and has plenty of room to store your essentials. Yep, these are must-haves for any Disney-loving bookworm!

Some items will be available at select retailers, but the super cute books-themed designs are exclusively available at Loungefly.com! Rapunzel’s chameleon sidekick Pascal stars on the front of the wristlet wallet playfully posing on a stack of books. The back features a blossoming tree and floating lanterns.

If you’re in the market for the mini backpack, this one showcases Rapunzel and Pascal on the front panel, stacks of books on the side pockets, and the most unique backpack straps yet: they’re scalloped to look like braided hair!

The full Tangled collection is available now and prices range from $40-$90. Links are below. Happy shopping!

Loungefly Rapunzel Tangled Collection

Her TBR list (to be read) is almost as long as her hair, and that’s saying something! Schedule a cozy night in with Pascal to tackle Rapunzel’s towering stack of books.

LF DISNEY RAPUNZEL BOOKS WRISTLET - $40

Detachable wrist strap

Zippered closure

Shiny gold hardware

7 card slots

Die-cut ID window

Applique, embossed, and printed details

8"W x 4"H

20.3 cm W x 10.2 cm H

Keep an eye out for storytelling details along the bag’s design, such as straps inspired by Rapunzel’s signature hairstyle and a lantern-shaped zipper charm!

LF DISNEY RAPUNZEL BOOKS MINI BACKPACK - $90

Adjustable shoulder straps

Front zipper pocket

Enamel zipper charm

Side drop pockets

Shiny gold hardware

9"W x 10.5"H x 4.5"D

22.9 cm W x 26.7 cm H x 11.4 cm D

Designed in Rapunzel’s signature color, this mini backpack features debossed flourishes to reflect her art style. You’ll even find a molded metal charm in the shape of a lantern to tie the look together!

LF DISNEY RAPUNZEL MINI BACKPACK - $80

Adjustable shoulder straps

Front zipper pocket

Drawstring and snap button closure

Molded metal charm

Shiny gold hardware

Debossed and printed details

10.5"W x 11"H x 4.5"D

26.7 cm W x 28 cm H x 11.4 cm D

We’re all about the purple ans so is this mini backpack that showcases one of the most beautiful moments from Rapunzel’s story. You’ll even see the lanterns glow with LED lights!

LF DISNEY RAPUNZEL LANTERN MINI BACKPACK - $80

Adjustable shoulder straps

Front zipper pocket

Side drop pockets

Shiny gold hardware

Applique, LED light, and printed details

9"W x 10.5"H x 4.5"D

22.9 cm W x 26.7 cm H x 11.4 cm D

Our newest dream? This collection inspired by the once-lost Princess of Corona! Taking the shape of a tavern sign, this crossbody bag portrays an unforgettable moment from Rapunzel’s story.

LF DISNEY RAPUNZEL SNUGGLY DUCKLING CROSSBODY - $70

Adjustable (detachable) shoulder strap

Zippered closure

Shiny gold hardware

Applique, debossed, and printed details

6.5"W x 9.5"H x 3.5"D

16.5 cm W x 24.1 cm H x 8.9 cm D

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!