Pin collectors looking for something new and exciting to grow their collections will want to venture over to Disney Store on Tuesdays to check out the latest designs to debut. From fun character styles and anniversary designs to D23 exclusives each new reveal will have you in such awe you can hear a “pin drop!"

What’s Happening:

Happy Tuesday Disney fans! If you’re in the market for a new pin to add to your collection or a magic design to gift to a friend, Disney Store is the place to visit.

Each week brings a wave of pins inspired by characters, movies, special occasions, and Disney Parks that will delight fans of all ages.

This month bring home colorful collectibles featuring: Winnie the Pooh and Owl Pin Set Limited Edition Mr. Toad's Wild Ride Pin - Disney Artist Collection by Maria Stuckey Mickey Mouse and Friends Nurse's Day 2025 Pin - Limited Release (April 15) Pocahontas & Meeko Earth Day 2025 Pin (April 22)

So what are you waiting for? Find your next favorite Disney Pin at Disney Store! April 2025 designs are available now

April 8, 2025

Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride Pin - Ichabod and Mr. Toad - Disney Artist Collection by Maria Stuckey - Limited Edition

20,000 Leagues Under the Sea Pin - Disney Artist Collection by Maria Stuckey - Limited Edition

SpectroMagic Pin - Disney Artist Collection by Maria Stuckey - Limited Edition

Dumbo The Flying Elephant Pin - Disney Artist Collection by Maria Stuckey - Limited Edition

April 1, 2025

Winnie the Pooh and Owl Pin Set - Hundred Acre Wood Series - 2-Pc. - April

Barker Bird "Peg-Leg Pete" Pin - Pirates of the Caribbean

Sorcerer Mickey Mouse and Yensid Teacher's Day 2025 Pin - Fantasia - Limited Release

R2-D2 and C-3PO "May the 4th Be With You" 2025 Pin - Star Wars Day - Limited Release

