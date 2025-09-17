Ryan Gosling Takes to the Mediterranean Sea as Filming on “Star Wars: Starfighter” Continues

This new standalone film from the world of Star Wars is due in theaters in May 2027.

A new image from the set of Star Wars: Starfighter, a new film from the realm of a galaxy far, far away, has been released.

What’s Happening:

Director Shawn Levy shared a new image Star Wars

The image features the film’s lead, Ryan Gosling ( Barbie ), alongside child actor Flynn Gray ( Borderland ).

The film also stars: Amy Adams ( Enchanted ) Matt Smith ( Doctor Who Mia Goth ( Pearl ) Aaron Pierre ( Mufasa: The Lion King Simon Bird ( The Inbetweeners ) Jamael Westman ( Good Grief ) Daniel Ings ( The Crown )

The movie is being written by Jonathan Tropper ( The Adam Project ) and directed by Shawn Levy ( Deadpool & Wolverine

) and directed by Shawn Levy ( Details regarding the film’s plot are thin at this point, but we do know that it's set approximately five years after the events of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Star Wars: Starfighter is currently scheduled to arrive in theaters on May 28th, 2027.

