Ryan Gosling Takes to the Mediterranean Sea as Filming on “Star Wars: Starfighter” Continues

This new standalone film from the world of Star Wars is due in theaters in May 2027.
A new image from the set of Star Wars: Starfighter, a new film from the realm of a galaxy far, far away, has been released.

What’s Happening:

  • Director Shawn Levy shared a new image from filming of the latest Star Wars movie, Starfighter, which is currently “somewhere in the Mediterranean Sea."
  • The image features the film’s lead, Ryan Gosling (Barbie), alongside child actor Flynn Gray (Borderland).
  • They seem to be wearing the same costumes as featured in another previously released image, seen below.

  • The film also stars:
    • Amy Adams (Enchanted)
    • Matt Smith (Doctor Who)
    • Mia Goth (Pearl)
    • Aaron Pierre (Mufasa: The Lion King)
    • Simon Bird (The Inbetweeners)
    • Jamael Westman (Good Grief)
    • Daniel Ings (The Crown)
  • The movie is being written by Jonathan Tropper (The Adam Project) and directed by Shawn Levy (Deadpool & Wolverine).
  • Details regarding the film’s plot are thin at this point, but we do know that it's set approximately five years after the events of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.
  • Star Wars: Starfighter is currently scheduled to arrive in theaters on May 28th, 2027.

