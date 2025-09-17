Ryan Gosling Takes to the Mediterranean Sea as Filming on “Star Wars: Starfighter” Continues
This new standalone film from the world of Star Wars is due in theaters in May 2027.
A new image from the set of Star Wars: Starfighter, a new film from the realm of a galaxy far, far away, has been released.
What’s Happening:
- Director Shawn Levy shared a new image from filming of the latest Star Wars movie, Starfighter, which is currently “somewhere in the Mediterranean Sea."
- The image features the film’s lead, Ryan Gosling (Barbie), alongside child actor Flynn Gray (Borderland).
- They seem to be wearing the same costumes as featured in another previously released image, seen below.
- The film also stars:
- Amy Adams (Enchanted)
- Matt Smith (Doctor Who)
- Mia Goth (Pearl)
- Aaron Pierre (Mufasa: The Lion King)
- Simon Bird (The Inbetweeners)
- Jamael Westman (Good Grief)
- Daniel Ings (The Crown)
- The movie is being written by Jonathan Tropper (The Adam Project) and directed by Shawn Levy (Deadpool & Wolverine).
- Details regarding the film’s plot are thin at this point, but we do know that it's set approximately five years after the events of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.
- Star Wars: Starfighter is currently scheduled to arrive in theaters on May 28th, 2027.
