LEGO Star Wars Takes Over the Las Vegas Sphere in Promotion of SMART Play: The Experience at CES 2026

The LEGO world has been abuzz this week after the reveal of the popular toy company's new SMART Play system at CES 2026 in Las Vegas. And to cap things off, the LEGO Star Wars brand took over the famous Sphere entertainment venue for an appointment-only experience in promotion of the new interactive innovation.

What's happening:

This past Monday, CES 2026 hosted a presentation during which the new LEGO SMART Play system was unveiled. This interactive system incorporates SMART Bricks, SMART Tags, and SMART Minifigures in order to help builders bring their creations to life via lights and sounds.

Yesterday at CES, Laughing Place's own Kyle Burbank had the opportunity to experience an in-person demo of LEGO Smart Play and the three new LEGO Star Wars building sets through which the system will make its debut in March.

In promotion of these demos (dubbed LEGO SMART Play: The Experience) and the system in general, LEGO Star Wars took over the LED exterior of the Las Vegas Sphere arena, displaying images of LEGO sets and minifigures from A Galaxy Far, Far Away. A short video of this display was shared to LEGO's official YouTube channel.

A giant LEGO Star Wars X-wing starfighter stood on a platform nearby, and during the experience fans were able to climb into the ship's cockpit to participate in an interactive game experience-- designed by Sphere Studios-- on the Sphere's Exosphere LED display itself.

New York Giants Quarterback Jaxson Dart was on hand to participate in the LEGO Star Wars event and help with the launch of the LEGO SMART Play system (see his photo in the X-wing cockpit below).

A second, different social media video of the display was posted to LEGO's Instagram feed.

What they're saying:

LEGO Group Chief Product & Marketing Officer Julia Goldin: "LEGO SMART Play marks an exciting new chapter in the LEGO Group’s story; one where creativity, technology, and imagination come together like never before. Showcasing our latest innovation via an incredible experience on Sphere in Las Vegas allowed us to celebrate play on an extraordinary scale by bringing the Star Wars galaxy to life, in alignment with our friends at Disney Consumer Products and Lucasfilm. This experience captures the essence of what the LEGO brand has always stood for: inspiring builders of all ages to create, explore, and push the boundaries of what’s possible!"

Disney Consumer Products Senior Vice President Ron Faris: "The LEGO SMART Play system will breathe new life into the Star Wars galaxy, giving fans endless opportunities to create and experience Star Wars at home like never before. The size and scale of Sphere in Las Vegas lent itself perfectly for this first-of-its-kind Star Wars experience recreating the iconic trench run, allowing us to highlight the immersive capabilities of the new LEGO SMART Play system on a new canvas."

Sphere Ad Sales and Sponsorships Executive Vice President Marcus Ellington: "This interactive Exosphere experience – which brings LEGO SMART Play and Star Wars to life on an unprecedented scale – marks the first collaboration to leverage Sphere's new immersive Exosphere technologies, and exemplifies how brands can utilize Sphere to connect with their fans in new ways."

Jaxson Dart: "I've been a massive Star Wars fan my entire life - from dressing up as Anakin Skywalker at my childhood birthday party to my on-field look inspired by his character. I felt like a kid again, stepping into the giant LEGO X-Wing and lighting up the Las Vegas skyline in honor of my favorite movies. I'm thrilled to be here celebrating the future of LEGO Star Wars and to share my passion for that galaxy with the next generation of Star Wars fans."

