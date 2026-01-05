LEGO Reveals New SMART Play Interactive Experience That Will Help Bring Brick-Built Star Wars Creations to Life

The LEGO SMART Brick has been officially revealed at CES 2026.

Today at CES (formerly known as the Consumer Electronics Show) 2026 in Las Vegas, the LEGO Group introduced the new LEGO SMART Play interactive experience that will help builders bring their creations to life in new ways, beginning with Star Wars sets coming this spring. More details below.

What's happening:

The LEGO SMART Play system has been revealed at CES 2026, and it is powered by the new LEGO Smart Brick.

Basically this means that LEGO builds constructed with the SMART Brick will interact with each other via lights and sounds, "bringing creations to life with moments of surprise and discovery."

In addition to SMART Bricks, the LEGO SMART Play system will incorporate SMART Tags and SMART Minifigures that all react in real-time to each other.

In a demo video released by the LEGO Group, we can see how kids make use of the LEGO SMART Play system.

ESPN host Arda Öᴄᴀʟ was on hand at CES and shared this photo of Lucasfilm's Chief Creative Officer Dave Filoni posing with C-3PO, R2-D2, and Chewbacca on stage with representatives from the LEGO Group.

Two other photos from Arda show off a few of the new LEGO Star Wars sets that will incorporate the SMART Play technology.

The LEGO SMART Play system will make its debut on Sunday, March 1st with three new LEGO Star Wars building sets: Darth Vader's TIE Fighter ($69.99), Luke's Red Five X-Wing ($99.99), and the Throne Room Duel & A-Wing ($159.99).

