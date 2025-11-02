Get a Free Disney Set with Your LEGO Purchase: Limited Time Offer
Celebrate and build Disney animation for free (with purchase).
Fans shopping at LEGO’s online store can get a free Disney-themed set when you spend at least $130.
What’s Happening:
- From now through November 11th, LEGO’s online store is offering an exciting deal for Disney fans looking to purchase new builder sets.
- For shoppers who spend at least $130 dollars, they can get the Classic Animation Scenes set for free, while supplies last.
- The set includes a buildable analog TV set with the classic blue and white Disney screen, along with 2 Disney movie scenes.
- These include Toy Story and The Lion King.
- Made for builders 9 and up, this 270-piece set is perfect for fans of classic Disney and Pixar animation, especially when it’s free with purchase!
- Don’t miss out on this incredible deal.
LEGO Disney Frozen: Operation Puffins:
- LEGO and Disney recently collaborated on a brand new LEGO special bringing fans back into the world of Frozen.
- The adventure, which brings viewers back to Arendelle as Anna and Elsa once again face off against the Duke of Weselton.
- You can view it now on Disney+, and make sure you check out Laughing Place’s review of the new special while you’re at it.
