Get a Free Disney Set with Your LEGO Purchase: Limited Time Offer

Celebrate and build Disney animation for free (with purchase).

Fans shopping at LEGO’s online store can get a free Disney-themed set when you spend at least $130.

What’s Happening:

  • From now through November 11th, LEGO’s online store is offering an exciting deal for Disney fans looking to purchase new builder sets.
  • For shoppers who spend at least $130 dollars, they can get the Classic Animation Scenes set for free, while supplies last. 
  • The set includes a buildable analog TV set with the classic blue and white Disney screen, along with 2 Disney movie scenes. 
  • These include Toy Story and The Lion King
  • Made for builders 9 and up, this 270-piece set is perfect for fans of classic Disney and Pixar animation, especially when it’s free with purchase!
  • Don’t miss out on this incredible deal. 

LEGO Disney Frozen: Operation Puffins:

  • LEGO and Disney recently collaborated on a brand new LEGO special bringing fans back into the world of Frozen
  • The adventure, which brings viewers back to Arendelle as Anna and Elsa once again face off against the Duke of Weselton. 
  • You can view it now on Disney+, and make sure you check out Laughing Place’s review of the new special while you’re at it. 

Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
