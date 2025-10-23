Unwrap Joy at LEGOLAND Florida's Holiday Extravaganza, Returning on Select Dates in December
Everywhere you look, LEGOLAND Florida will be merry and bright as it celebrates the festive season.
Get ready for another year of bricktastic festive cheer, as Holidays at LEGOLAND Florida Resort is set to return on select dates this December.
What’s Happening:
- Presented by the Hallmark Channel, LEGOLAND Florida will transform into a winter wonderland on select dates in December: 6, 13, 20, and 24–31.
- Families are invited to celebrate the season with twinkling lights, festive LEGO décor, interactive entertainment, and even a gigantic LEGO Christmas tree – all included with park admission!
- The holiday fun begins as soon as guests enter LEGOLAND Florida, with a dazzling three-story LEGO Christmas Tree, built from more than 360,000 LEGO and DUPLO bricks.
- Even MINILAND USA gets a seasonal makeover, ensuring every corner of the park is merry and bright.
- Most parks offer the chance to meet with Santa Claus, but at LEGOLAND Florida, you can meet with LEGO Santa and his festive Minifigure crew.
- A variety of seasonal entertainment offerings will be held throughout the park, including:
- Sleigh Build Competition: Unwrap your LEGO building skills and put your imagination to the test as you create new sleigh designs, race them down snowy slopes, and enter for the chance to win a grand prize!
- Festival of Flurries: Jump into a high energy, fun-filled celebration of…SNOW!! Sing and dance along to your favorite winter-y tunes with everyone’s favorite snowy friend – LEGO Snowman!
- North Pole Postal Service: Write a special letter to LEGO Santa with the help of his best elves, and watch your letter fly all the way to the North Pole! Only available on Dec. 6th – 25th Holidays at LEGOLAND event days.
- Santa’s Toy Build: LEGO Santa needs your help to fill his bag with toys and gifts! Using LEGO bricks and your imagination, build anything you'd like for the man in red.
- Holly Hype Dance Party: LEGO Reindeer Girl rounded up her favorite holiday hits and is ready to 'dance her hooves off' with YOU! Jump, prance, and boogie down at this interactive holiday-themed dance party.
- Holiday Traditions Scavenger Hunt: DUPLO Valley is covered in some of our favorite holiday traditions. Take on the challenge of spotting all the special holiday icons for a festive prize! While supplies last.
- It wouldn’t be a holiday theme park event without some delicious treats, from sweet bites to savory holiday favorites, guests can indulge in limited-time treats available only during the month of December.
- Be sure to stop by the recently reimagined LEGO Shop, which will feature a dedicated section of limited-edition holiday items and a themed holiday display built from seasonal LEGO sets.
- On December 31st, the holiday fun culminates with Florida’s only Kids’ New Year’s Eve Celebration, featuring extended park hours, festive activities, and a dazzling fireworks show to welcome 2026. Guests can enjoy the show through special 3D glasses that transform the fireworks into exploding LEGO bricks, creating a one-of-a-kind display. The night ends with the signature “brick drop” over Lake Eloise and a spectacular grand finale.
LEGOLAND Blasts Off Into Space in 2026:
- Get ready to lift off, as LEGOLAND is charting a course for an out-of-this-world adventure with a brand-new, space-themed roller coaster, quite appropriately called Galacticoaster – set to launch in early 2026.
- Both LEGOLAND Florida and California will be receiving an immersive, groundbreaking indoor roller coaster, while LEGOLAND California will go one step further by creating an all-new themed land.
- The new coaster promises to be the most technologically advanced attraction either resort has ever created.
- More details about this stellar expansion will be shared as the 2026 launch approaches.
