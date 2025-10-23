Unwrap Joy at LEGOLAND Florida's Holiday Extravaganza, Returning on Select Dates in December

A variety of seasonal entertainment offerings will be held throughout the park, including:

Sleigh Build Competition: Unwrap your LEGO building skills and put your imagination to the test as you create new sleigh designs, race them down snowy slopes, and enter for the chance to win a grand prize!

Festival of Flurries: Jump into a high energy, fun-filled celebration of…SNOW!! Sing and dance along to your favorite winter-y tunes with everyone’s favorite snowy friend – LEGO Snowman!

North Pole Postal Service: Write a special letter to LEGO Santa with the help of his best elves, and watch your letter fly all the way to the North Pole! Only available on Dec. 6th – 25th Holidays at LEGOLAND event days.