Brick by Brick: Step Inside LEGOLAND Florida's Reimagined LEGO Shop
Shop til you drop at LEGOLAND's reimagined LEGO Shop when it opens on September 19th, 2025.
After many months of construction, LEGOLAND Florida is all ready for the grand opening of the massive new LEGO Shop.
What’s Happening:
- The LEGO Shop, formerly known as The Big Shop, is set for a grand reopening at LEGOLAND Florida on September 19th, 2025.
- Over our last few visits to LEGOLAND Florida, we’ve checked in on the construction of the reimagined shop, which is located right across the street from the new SEA LIFE Florida, just inside the main entrance of the park.
- While the main gift shop has been closed, guests have been able to find a selection of merchandise in a temporary location set up inside The LEGOLAND Story.
- The reimagined shopping experience is said to be “bigger, brighter, and even more bricktastic!" Inside, you’ll be able to build your very own Minifigure at the Minifigure Factory, turn your photo into LEGO bricks with the Mosaic Maker, and shop all the LEGO sets, merchandise and exclusive LEGOLAND souvenirs you love.
- LEGOLAND Florida shared a number of concept images of the reimagined interior on their Instagram page, which you can see below.
LEGOLAND Blasts Off Into Space in 2026:
- Get ready to lift off, as LEGOLAND is charting a course for an out-of-this-world adventure with a brand-new, space-themed experience set to launch in early 2026.
- Both LEGOLAND Florida and California will be receiving an immersive, groundbreaking indoor roller coaster, while LEGOLAND California will go one step further by creating an all-new themed land.
- The new coaster promises to be the most technologically advanced attraction either resort has ever created.
- More details about this stellar expansion, including specific ride names and the grand opening, will be shared as the 2026 launch approaches.
