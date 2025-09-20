LEGOLAND Florida Announces Out-Of-This-World Name for Upcoming Coaster as Brick-Or-Treat Launches
The first-of-its-kind coaster is taking shape as we speak, set to open early next year.
As LEGOLAND Florida kicks off its family-friendly spooky annual celebration, Brick or Treat, we’re also getting a bit more information about the new roller coaster coming to the park early next year.
What’s Happening:
- Today, LEGOLAND Florida welcomed guests to the first weekend in their fan-favorite annual seasonal tradition, Brick or Treat.
- While today marked the first of these fun and eventful spooky season weekends, offering the chance for guests to show up and trick or treat throughout the park and experience special LEGO Halloween entertainment, a special presentation was held that saw some invited guests (including Laughing Place) be the first to hear the name of the new roller coaster coming to the park.
- Announced earlier this year, a new, first-of-its-kind, roller coaster would come to the park with a sister of the same coaster also arriving at LEGOLAND California.
- A few months later, we also learned that this coaster would have a space theme, and (in the case of LEGOLAND Florida) will be anchored by a new gift shop, as well as a DUPLO experience for younger guests.
- Today marked the latest reveal - the new name for the coaster! With a lot of pomp, circumstance, and stiltwalkers, a new piece of art revealing the ride vehicle also showed off the name for the new attraction: Galacticoaster!
- Check out the special moment in our video below.
- The new addition marks the first new roller coaster at LEGOLAND Florida since the park debuted back in 2011.
- Those familiar with the park might have also noticed a lot of work taking place at the site of the former Flying School Inverted family coaster since it closed back in the summer of 2023, with that attraction being demolished and the new attraction building taking shape on the spot.
- Photos of the cleared land were shared earlier this year by LEGOLAND Florida, promising the new experience. As we were there today, we took a look at what the future site of GalactiCoaster looks like now.
- GalactiCoaster is currently slated to open at LEGOLAND Florida early in 2026.
