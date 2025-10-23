Assemble Holiday Fun and Traditions at LEGOLAND California This Year

New and returning holiday favorites and decorations take over the park on select nights.

Still just shy of Halloween, we’re learning more about the holiday season and how guests can celebrate once again at LEGOLAND California on select nights, starting November 22nd.

What’s Happening:

LEGOLAND California Resort is to transform into a LEGO winter wonderland once again this Holiday season.

Starting Nov. 22 and running select days through January 4th, families can enjoy a new holiday-themed ride, larger-than-life LEGO builds, falling “snow,” twinkling lights, sweet treats and more.

All seasonal offerings are included with general Park admission and select annual passes.

The resort’s iconic, three-story-tall LEGO Christmas tree built from more than 360,000 bricks, sparkling nightly with dazzling lights, will take center stage.

Guests can also capture family photos in front of the giant LEGO wreath or new brick-built Santa and Sleigh, enjoy festive bites, or even shop at the all-new LEGO Shop - which is opening Thanksgiving week, following a major remodel.

This year, Elves Frode & Ivy are back with holiday cheer across the Park. Guests can: Take photos with new and returning LEGO holiday character favorites, including LEGO Gingerbread Man, LEGO Snowman, LEGO Reindeer Girl, and LEGO Nutcracker, as well as LEGO Wizard! Check out the new LEGO Santa and his life-size, 17-foot sleigh complete with two LEGO reindeer. Rock around the giant LEGO tree to festive tunes while taking in cheerful seasonal shows, including Santa’s Elf Tree Lighting, Brass Band Holiday Bash, Elf Build Workshop and Once Upon a Brick-Mas. Clap, cheer, and march along with The Nutcracker and his brass ensemble as they bring holiday spirit to life as Nutcracker’s Marching Band, roaming throughout the Park. Get holiday thrills with Elves Frode & Ivy on the Park’s festive new ride, Elf Driving School. Enjoy jolly holiday Brick Models, LEGO Builds, and experiences, like the Elf Hat Scavenger Hunt. Plus, many merry drinks & treats, such as: Gingerbread White Chocolate Mocha, Peppermint Bark Frappe, Mocktail Jack Frost, Pumpkin-Tini, and the Yeti’s Ice Cream Overlay. Catch holiday fireworks Saturday, Dec. 6 and 13, and nightly, Dec. 20-31, as the sky bursts with joyful color.

Ring in 2026 early with LEGOLAND California’s annual Kids’ New Year’s Eve party! Families can enjoy live entertainment, special treats, and a dazzling fireworks show, counting down to “midnight” at 7 p.m. Special 3D viewing glasses transform the fireworks into exploding LEGO bricks for an unforgettable way to welcome the new year.

These are the events coming to LEGOLAND California this year, LEGOLAND Florida will have their own set of Holiday Festivities.

More to Come:

Launching in early 2026, LEGOLAND California Resort and LEGOLAND Florida will debut Galacticoaster.

This brand-new immersive space-themed indoor roller coaster will open at both resorts, marking the first new coaster in Florida since the park opened in 2011, and the first all-new coaster at Legoland California in more than 20 years.

In LEGOLAND California, the new coaster will be the anchor of a brand new land, with two additional space-themed rides nearby.

No specific opening date for Galacticoaster has been revealed at this time, but is slated to open in Early 2026.

