2026 is About Building Fun! Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars LEGO Sets Arrive at Disney Store
It's a new year, and so now is the perfect time for you to assemble some new LEGO sets! A fun array of Disney-themed, colorful offerings from LEGO just surfaced at Disney Store with options for Master Builders of all skill levels.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- Looking to add some LEGO fun to your Disney collection? Good news! Disney Store has just unveiled a variety of LEGO sets featuring characters and storylines from franchises like:
- Cars
- Frozen
- Marvel
- Star Wars
- There's also The Aristocats set, showcasing the adorable kitten Marie, that's perfect for young fans graduating from Duplo blocks to LEGO.
- Other individual characters in this lineup include: Lightning McQueen from Cars, and Olaf (plus Bruni!) from Frozen 2.
- Star Wars fans can grow their collections with an AT-AT, Cobb Vanth's speeder (The Mandalorian), or BB-8.
- Those drawn to the Marvel universe will love the sets featuring Baby Groot, Spider-Man vs. Mysterio, or Spider-Man vs. Sandman (Spider-Man 3).
- Guests will find new LEGO sets available now at Disney Store. Prices range from $24.99-$99.99.
Disney and Pixar
LEGO® Lightning McQueen 77255 – Cars | Disney Store
LEGO® The Aristocats Adorable Marie 43286 – The Aristocats | Disney Store
LEGO® Olaf and Bruni’s Picnic Fun 43287 – Frozen 2 | Disney Store
Star Wars
LEGO® Cobb Vanth's Speeder 75437 – Star Wars: The Mandalorian | Disney Store
LEGO® BB-8 75452 – Star Wars: The Force Awakens | Disney Store
LEGO® AT-AT 75440 – Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back | Disney Store
Marvel
LEGO® Epic Battle: Spider-Man vs. Sandman 76334 – Spider-Man 3 | Disney Store
LEGO® Ravager Jumpsuit Groot 76341 – Guardians of the Galaxy | Disney Store
LEGO® Spider-Man vs. Mysterio: The Daily Bugle 76342 | Disney Store
