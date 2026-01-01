2026 is About Building Fun! Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars LEGO Sets Arrive at Disney Store

Bring characters and storylines to life with these colorful sets designed for young fans and collectors.

It's a new year, and so now is the perfect time for you to assemble some new LEGO sets! A fun array of Disney-themed, colorful offerings from LEGO just surfaced at Disney Store with options for Master Builders of all skill levels.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Looking to add some LEGO fun to your Disney collection? Good news! Disney Store has just unveiled a variety of LEGO sets featuring characters and storylines from franchises like: Cars Frozen Marvel Star Wars

There's also The Aristocats set, showcasing the adorable kitten Marie, that's perfect for young fans graduating from Duplo blocks to LEGO.

Other individual characters in this lineup include: Lightning McQueen from Cars, and Olaf (plus Bruni!) from Frozen 2.

Star Wars fans can grow their collections with an AT-AT, Cobb Vanth's speeder (The Mandalorian), or BB-8.

Those drawn to the Marvel universe will love the sets featuring Baby Groot, Spider-Man vs. Mysterio, or Spider-Man vs. Sandman (Spider-Man 3).

Guests will find new LEGO sets available now at Disney Store. Prices range from $24.99-$99.99.

Disney and Pixar

LEGO® Lightning McQueen 77255 – Cars | Disney Store

LEGO® The Aristocats Adorable Marie 43286 – The Aristocats | Disney Store

LEGO® Olaf and Bruni’s Picnic Fun 43287 – Frozen 2 | Disney Store

Star Wars

LEGO® Cobb Vanth's Speeder 75437 – Star Wars: The Mandalorian | Disney Store

LEGO® BB-8 75452 – Star Wars: The Force Awakens | Disney Store

LEGO® AT-AT 75440 – Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back | Disney Store

Marvel

LEGO® Epic Battle: Spider-Man vs. Sandman 76334 – Spider-Man 3 | Disney Store

LEGO® Ravager Jumpsuit Groot 76341 – Guardians of the Galaxy | Disney Store

LEGO® Spider-Man vs. Mysterio: The Daily Bugle 76342 | Disney Store

Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers

Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!

Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!

Picking up something from the Disneyland 70th Anniversary Collections? Bring home Mickey and Minnie Mouse plush, too!

$20 Mickey Mouse Disneyland 70th Anniversary Plush with Any Disneyland 70th Anniversary Purchase

$20 Minnie Mouse Disneyland 70th Anniversary Plush with Any Disneyland 70th Anniversary Purchase

Free Gift with Purchase

Free Limited Edition Holiday Poster with any Citizen watch purchase. While supplies last.

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!

MouseFanTravel.com Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com First Name * Last Name * Email * Phone State In Which State Are You Located? Preferred Method of Contact * Preferred Date of Travel * Vacation Destination * Walt Disney World Disneyland Disney Cruise Adventures by Disney Aulani Disneyland Paris Other How Many Nights? * How Many Adults? * How Many Children Under 18 (includes ages) Please include any specific detail, like how many days of tickets, cruise itinerary, room only, etc Request Quote Laughing Place recommendsfor all your Disney travel planning



