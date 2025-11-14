Review: "LEGO Avengers: Strange Tails" Delivers All The Same Wacky Fun as Its Predecessors

Marvel has given us some incredible drama over the years. From Captain America: The Winter Soldier to Avengers: Infinity War, audiences around the world have been brought to the edge of their seats and had their hearts broken. So, naturally, the next step would be so see LEGO versions of our favorite heroes face off against a bunch of evil cats.

LEGO Avengers: Strange Tails is the third installment in this wacky and hilarious franchise and it pits the super team against a craze influencer who summons an evil feline army. It's as ridiculous as it sounds and it delivers all the fun you would expect.

If you missed out on LEGO Avengers: Code Red (2023) and LEGO Avengers: Mission Demolition (2024), I would recommend going back and checking them out. Not because they're necessary to enjoy this new installment, but simply because they were both a lot of fun. LEGO Avengers: Strange Tails shares the same energy as its two predecessors, but might just be even more ridiculous.

The new two-part special places the spotlight on Hawkeye as he and the Avengers deal with an aspiring influencer who comes across an ancient Egyptian power that puts her in command of an army of demon cats. Hawkeye not only struggles to deal with his new foe, but also with his overwhelming desire to be 'liked' by everyone. It takes the help of some new friends to get the job done.

Without a doubt, the biggest highlight of this new special (as is always the case with these LEGO projects) is the humor. While it is certainly geared toward a younger audience, there are also several laugh-out-loud moments for Marvel fans of any age. Sabretooth alone delivers several of those moments in his very limited involvement. If you've seen any LEGO project before and you've enjoyed the humor, you're going to enjoy this one as well.

There are also plenty of characters featured to get Marvel fans excited. Of course, the A-list Avengers are heavily featured, but there are also so many less expected names. Tigra, White Tiger and Black Cat join the heroes to form the "Catvengers." Although, Hawkeye won't be happy about me using that name. There are also appearances from many others, including a lesser known Marvel villain, some familiar mutants and more. There's even a certain Marvel Studios executive who makes an appearance.

On top of all the characters, there are also some hilarious references made throughout this special. Some are callbacks to the evens of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, while others go much deeper. My personal favorite goes all the way back to a baffling line of dialogue from the beloved X-Men arcade game.

Strange Tails also includes a pretty interesting cast. While it features voice acting staples like Mick Wingert and Fred Tatasciore, there are also some names with more familiar faces. Jason Alexander lends his voice to Magneto while Rob Riggle brings the Juggernaut to life. And, continuing his work with Marvel, Fall Out Boy frontman Patrick Stump voices Pyro. The whole cast is anchored though by video game voice acting legend Troy Baker, who delivers a strong performance as Hawkeye.

For all the craziness of this whole special, I can also confidently say it delivers an ending no one will see coming. In true Marvel fashion, it's not over when you think it is. It's not necessarily a post-credits scene, but it does feel detached from the rest of the special and it delivers one (or more) last big laugh. Let's just say, 'tis the season.

Overall, LEGO Avengers: Strange Tails is just a whole lot of fun. It's wildly funny and great for Marvel fans of all ages. If you've every enjoyed any of the LEGO specials, or even The LEGO Movie, you'll more than likely enjoy this one too.

LEGO Avengers: Strange Tails will be streaming on Disney+ Friday, November 14.