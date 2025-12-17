Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy to Receive 2026 MPSE Filmmaker Award
Kennedy receives the award for her great appreciation and understanding of the impact of sound editing.
Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy will be honored with the Filmmaker Award at the 2026 MPSE Golden Reel Awards.
What's Happening:
- Deadline reports that Kathleen Kennedy will receive the prestigious Filmmaker Award at this year's MPSE (Motion Picture Sound Editors) Golden Reel Awards.
- This award is an accolade bestowed upon an individual outside the sound community whose career has demonstrated a great appreciation and understanding of the impact of sound editing.
- With a career as far-reaching as Kennedy's, this choice is no surprise, she has produced or executive-produced more than 70 feature films, collectively garnering 120 Academy Award nominations and 25 wins.
- Currently, Kennedy is president of Lucasfilm, overseeing the company's three divisions: Lucasfilm, Industrial Light & Magic, and Skywalker Sound.
- Additionally, Supervising Sound Editor Mark Mangini will be honored with the Career Achievement Award for his prolific career in sound editing.
- The 73rd Annual MPSE Golden Reel Awards take place in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 8th, 2026.
What They're Saying:
- David Barber, MPSE President: “The Motion Picture Sound Editors are thrilled to honor Kathleen Kennedy with this year’s 2025 Filmmaker Award. Her pioneering work has inspired, supported, and influenced countless filmmakers worldwide. Kathleen’s legacy defies generational constraints. Through the stories she has brought to the screen, her impact on art and culture will endure—entertaining, educating, and moving future generations.”
More Disney Movie News:
- YouTube has secured the rights to host the Academy Awards beginning in 2029, marking a historic shift for the Oscars and a major escalation in the streaming wars.
- 28 upcoming films have been given tax credits by the state of California, including a mystery project from 20th Century Studios.
- See what Disney projects from the last year have made the initial Oscars shortlists. Spoiler: ILM has quite the monopoly.
- 20th Century Studios has set digital and home media release dates for their recent biopic, Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere.