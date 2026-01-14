New and Inspiring Video Makes You Want to Apply for a Job at Lucasfilm ASAP

We wouldn't be surprised if this were featured in an orientation at the studio.

Lucasfilm has shared an inspiring new video that showcases what its like to work at a studio with such a rich history and legacy, and it might get you to apply for a job there.

What’s Happening:

Lucasfilm has shared a new video featuring a number of their employees from across the globe sharing their passion for the division, and what it means to them to work there.

Employees are featured from Lucasfilm proper, as well as off-shoots like Industrial Light & Magic and Skywalker Sound.

While this short little film is available to all, it definitely feels like something someone might be watching during orientation at the studio, highlighting their history, legacy, and more that the employees get to be a part of.

Throughout, you’ll also see references to plenty of projects from the studio, notably anything Star Wars related, and more from their over 50 years in existence.

Take a look for yourself in the video below.

The Studio:

Founded by George Lucas himself back in 1971 to gain creative control over his films after THX 1138, Lucasfilm is best known for producing some of the most influential Sci-Fi and Fantasy films and franchises in Hollywood history - notably all things Star Wars and Indiana Jones.

They changed the industry, revolutionizing visual effects, sound design, and digital cinema.

Acquired by Disney in 2012 when a purchase went through at the cost of about $4 billion, Lucas stepped away from day-to-day control, with current president Kathleen Kennedy taking over.

Now, Lucasfilm focuses largely on any and all things Star Wars across movies, tv, games, and publishing, and their visual effects house - Industrial Light & Magic - has had a significant effect on the film industry, pioneering computer generated imagery (CGI) and digital filmmaking.

In another offshoot of their lengthy history, an early computer graphics division at Lucasfilm evolved into what eventually became Pixar Animation Studios.

For more information to start your own career at Lucasfilm, you can head over to their official careers website.