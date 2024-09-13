“Agatha All Along” Episode Release Schedule Revealed

The episode release schedule for Agatha All Along has been revealed, along with the announcement that episodes will drop at 6:00 p.m. PT / 9:00 p.m. ET.

What’s Happening:

. Following the 2 episode premiere on September 18th, episodes will drop weekly through the 2 episode finale on October 30th – appropriately one day before Halloween.

The release schedule is as follows: September 18th – Episode 1 and 2 September 25th – Episode 3 October 2nd – Episode 4 October 9th – Episode 5 October 16th – Episode 6 October 23rd – Episode 7 October 30th – Episode 8 and 9

It was also revealed that the episodes will drop on Disney+ at 6:00 p.m. PT / 9:00 p.m. ET.

, the infamous Agatha Harkness (Kathyrn Hahn) finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road… In addition to Hahn, the series also stars Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, with Debra Jo Rupp, with Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza.