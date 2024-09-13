“Agatha All Along” Episode Release Schedule Revealed

The episode release schedule for Agatha All Along has been revealed, along with the announcement that episodes will drop at 6:00 p.m. PT / 9:00 p.m. ET.
What’s Happening:
- Disney+ shared this fun image on their X account today, revealing the episode release schedule for Marvel Television’s latest series, Agatha All Along.
- Following the 2 episode premiere on September 18th, episodes will drop weekly through the 2 episode finale on October 30th – appropriately one day before Halloween.
- The release schedule is as follows:
- September 18th – Episode 1 and 2
- September 25th – Episode 3
- October 2nd – Episode 4
- October 9th – Episode 5
- October 16th – Episode 6
- October 23rd – Episode 7
- October 30th – Episode 8 and 9
- It was also revealed that the episodes will drop on Disney+ at 6:00 p.m. PT / 9:00 p.m. ET.
- In Agatha All Along, the infamous Agatha Harkness (Kathyrn Hahn) finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road…
- In addition to Hahn, the series also stars Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, with Debra Jo Rupp, with Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza.
