Harrison Gilbertson Joins 20th Century Studios’ Upcoming Bruce Springsteen Biopic

Australian actor Harrison Gilbertson has joined the ensemble cast of 20th Century Studios’ upcoming Bruce Springsteen biopic, Deliver Me From Nowhere.
What’s Happening:
- According to Deadline, Gilbertson (Oppenheimer) will be playing a lifelong friend of Bruce Springsteen’s in the film, opposite Jeremy Allen White (The Bear) as the music legend.
- Scott Cooper is directing the film, which tells the story of the making of the classic Springsteen album Nebraska.
- Also tapped to star in the film are Paul Walter Hauser (Inside Out 2) and Jeremy Strong (Succession).
- Based on the book Deliver Me From Nowhere: The Making of Bruce Springsteen’s Nebraska (Crown; May 2023) by Warren Zanes, the film will benefit from the involvement of Bruce Springsteen and his manager Jon Landau.
- This will mark the first film produced by Scott Stuber since leaving Netflix.
- No timeline has been given as to filming or a release date.
