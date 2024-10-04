“Princess Diaries 3” Gains Traction with New Director Attached, Anne Hathaway Confirms Return

Book your flights to Genovia now, as a new director has been attached to Princess Diaries 3.
What’s Happening:
- The long gestating Princess Diaries 3 seems to be moving full steam ahead with the announcement of a director for the film.
- Reported by Deadline, Adele Lim is set to direct the sequel, following in the footsteps of Gary Marshall who directed the first two films in the series.
- Lim most recently directed Joy Ride and previously wrote Raya and the Last Dragon for Disney and Crazy Rich Asians for Warner Brothers.
- Star of the first two films, Anne Hathaway, also confirmed her involvement in the new film via an Instagram post.
- No timeline has been released for the film, but I would start getting pear recipes ready for the eventual premiere.
