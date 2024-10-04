“Princess Diaries 3” Gains Traction with New Director Attached, Anne Hathaway Confirms Return

"Raya and the Last Dragon" writer's Adele Lim boards the long discussed film.

Book your flights to Genovia now, as a new director has been attached to Princess Diaries 3.

What’s Happening:

The long gestating Princess Diaries 3 seems to be moving full steam ahead with the announcement of a director for the film.

Reported by Deadline, Adele Lim is set to direct the sequel, following in the footsteps of Gary Marshall who directed the first two films in the series.

Lim most recently directed Joy Ride and previously wrote Raya and the Last Dragon for Disney and Crazy Rich Asians for Warner Brothers.

Star of the first two films, Anne Hathaway, also confirmed her involvement in the new film via an Instagram post.

No timeline has been released for the film, but I would start getting pear recipes ready for the eventual premiere.

