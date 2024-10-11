Disney Sets Summer Release Dates for “Freakier Friday” and Live-Action “Lilo & Stitch”

Return to the early 2000s with a sequel and remake of two fan favorites.

Two iconic films from the early 2000s are getting an update next year – with release dates set for Freakier Friday and the live-action Lilo & Stitch.

What’s Happening:

First up, the Freaky Friday sequel, Freakier Friday – which sees Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan return to their iconic roles – will be released in theaters on August 8th, 2025.

A new image from the film was shared, with the duo recreating their poses after discovering they switched bodies in the 2003 original.

A sequel to the beloved 2003 film with a multigenerational twist, the film picks up years after Tess (Curtis) and Anna (Lohan) endured an identity crisis. Anna now has a daughter of her own and a soon-to-be stepdaughter. As they navigate the myriad challenges that come when two families merge, Tess and Anna discover that lightning might indeed strike twice.

Other returning cast members from the original film include Chad Michael Murray, Mark Harmon, Christina Vidal Mitchell, Haley Hudson, Lucille Soong, Stephen Tobolowsky, and Rosalind Chao.

They are joined by Julia Butters, Sophia Hammons, Manny Jacinto, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and Jordan E. Cooper.

The film is directed by Nisha Ganatra. The producers are Kristin Burr, Andrew Gunn, and Jamie Lee Curtis, with Nathan Kelly, Ann Marie Sanderlin, and Lindsay Lohan serving as executive producers.

#LiloAndStitch, coming to theaters on May 23, 2025! pic.twitter.com/bJ2e5fQzAt — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) October 11, 2024