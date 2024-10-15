Ben Schwartz Joins 20th Century Studios’ “Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice”

DuckTales voice actor Ben Schwartz has joined the ensemble cast of 20th Century Studios’ Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice.
What’s Happening:
- Deadline reports that Emmy Award winner Ben Schwartz has joined the cast of Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice.
- Directed and written by BenDavid Grabinski, the action comedy will be set in a criminal underworld, with Hampshrie playing a corrupt cop.
- 20th Century Studios landed the film in May after a heated bidding war for the project. Details about the upcoming movie are scarce.
- Schwartz joins Vince Vaughn, Eiza González, James Marsden, Jimmy Tatro, Keith David, Arturo Castro and Emily Hampshire in the cast.
- Principal photography for the upcoming project began in Winnipeg last month. Andrew Lazar of 20th Century Studios serves as producer with Larry Fong taking the role of cinematographer.
- In addition to voicing Dewey in the DuckTales reboot, Schwartz has also appeared in projects such as Parks & Recreation, House of Lies, and as the voice of Sonic in the recent Sonic the Hedgehog films.
- Grabinski's last project was the anime sequel of Scott Pilgrim vs. the World titled Scott Pilgrim Takes Off. He also rebooted Nickelodeon’s Are You Afraid of the Dark?
More 20th Century Studios News:
