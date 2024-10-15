More “Alien: Romulus” Behind-the-Scenes Clips Shared by 20th Century Studios as Movie Arrives On Home Media

Yesterday we shared a new behind-the-scenes video highlighting the practical creature effects in Alien: Romulus as the movie arrives on home media, and today the Disney-owned 20th Century Studios has unveiled five additional featurette clips, plus an HD version of the one from yesterday.

Six total new behind-the-scenes featurette clips have been released by 20th Century Studios as the acclaimed horror/sci-fi movie Alien: Romulus arrives on home media.

arrives on home media. The clips are entitled “Creature,” “Xenomorph,” “Xenomorphs,” “Chest Burster,” “Return to Horror,” and “Conversation,” and can all be found embedded within this article.

Alien: Romulus was released this past August in theaters. The movie was directed by Fede Álvarez and stars Cailee Spaeny, David Jonsson, Archie Renaux, Isabela Merced, Spike Fearn, and Aileen Wu. It is the ninth feature film overall in the Alien franchise.

Watch Alien: Romulus | Conversation:



“Alien: Romulus is the start of a new chapter with a brand-new story unlike any other Alien movie that came before it, featuring all-new creatures and characters that are ‘tense enough to grab you by the throat’ (Owen Gleiberman, Variety).” “Fans can delve deeper into the Alien franchise with all-new exclusive bonus features, including featurettes with filmmakers Fede Alvarez and Ridley Scott, behind the scenes content, and alternate and extended scenes. The 4K UHD will be available in a collectible limited edition SteelBook with custom artwork and packaging.”

Watch Alien: Romulus I Return To Horror:

Alien: Romulus is now available on Digital platforms, and will become available on DVD, Blu-Ray, and 4K Ultra HD on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Watch Alien: Romulus I Chest Burster:

Watch Alien: Romulus I Xenomorphs:

Watch Alien: Romulus I Xenomorph:

Watch Alien: Romulus I Creature: