Searchlight Recreates Iconic Bob Dylan Music Video For “A Complete Unknown”

Ahead of its release this Christmas, Searchlight Pictures is showing us more of Timothee Chalamet as Bob Dylan in a recreation of an iconic music video in A Complete Unknown.
What’s Happening:
- Searchlight Pictures has released a look at Timothee Chalamet as Bob Dylan in their upcoming biopic about the musician, A Complete Unknown.
- The look comes via a music video starring Chalamet as Dylan in his iconic music video, Subterranean Homesick Blues, as seen in the film.
- James Mangold (Ford V. Ferrari, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny) takes the helm of the picture, set in the influential New York music scene of the 1960s.
- A Complete Unknown follows 19-year old Minnesota musician Bob Dylan (Timothee Chalamet) and his meteoric rise as a folk singer to concert halls and the top of the charts, with his songs and mystique becoming a worldwide sensation.
- All of this culminates in his groundbreaking electric rock and roll performance at the Newport Folk Festival in 1965.
- The film stars:
- Timothee Chalamet
- Edward Norton
- Elle Fanning
- Monica Barbaro
- Boyd Holbrook
- Norbert Leo Butz
- Dan Fogler
- Scoot McNairy
- For more about the film, you can check out a recently released behind-the-scenes featurette, or check out the original trailer at the links attached.
- A Complete Unknown is set for release on December 25th, 2024.
