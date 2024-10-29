Searchlight Recreates Iconic Bob Dylan Music Video For “A Complete Unknown”

The video offers another look at Timothee Chalamet as Bob Dylan
Ahead of its release this Christmas, Searchlight Pictures is showing us more of Timothee Chalamet as Bob Dylan in a recreation of an iconic music video in A Complete Unknown.

What’s Happening:

  • Searchlight Pictures has released a look at Timothee Chalamet as Bob Dylan in their upcoming biopic about the musician, A Complete Unknown.
  • The look comes via a music video starring Chalamet as Dylan in his iconic music video, Subterranean Homesick Blues, as seen in the film.

  • James Mangold (Ford V. Ferrari, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny) takes the helm of the picture, set in the influential New York music scene of the 1960s.
  • A Complete Unknown follows 19-year old Minnesota musician Bob Dylan (Timothee Chalamet) and his meteoric rise as a folk singer to concert halls and the top of the charts, with his songs and mystique becoming a worldwide sensation.
  • All of this culminates in his groundbreaking electric rock and roll performance at the Newport Folk Festival in 1965.
  • The film stars:
    • Timothee Chalamet
    • Edward Norton
    • Elle Fanning
    • Monica Barbaro
    • Boyd Holbrook
    • Norbert Leo Butz
    • Dan Fogler
    • Scoot McNairy
  • For more about the film, you can check out a recently released behind-the-scenes featurette, or check out the original trailer at the links attached.
  • A Complete Unknown is set for release on December 25th, 2024.

